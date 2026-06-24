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How Brazil’s win, draw, or loss vs Scotland could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Matheus Cunha #9 of Brazil.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesMatheus Cunha #9 of Brazil.

Brazil is facing Scotland this Wednesday, June 24th, for Matchday 3 of Group C at the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. With the top spot still up for grabs, a positive result will ensure the Canarinha finishes at the summit of the group stage.

A 1-1 draw against Morocco in their tournament opener and a dominant 3-0 win against Haiti have left Brazil at the top of the group with four points. Morocco sits in second place with the same number of points but an inferior goal difference, while Scotland sits in third with three points and Haiti has yet to collect one.

Since their 2002 triumph, Brazil has failed to reclaim the World Cup title. However, the appointment of head coach Carlo Ancelotti in May 2025 has reignited fans’ hopes for a historic Hexacampeao after years of soccer and institutional instability within the CBF.

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How Brazil’s win impacts the Group C standings

If Brazil secures all three points against Scotland, the South American powerhouse will reach seven points in the group phase. Backed by a strong goal difference, the Canarinha would be in a prime position to claim first place.

Endrick #19 of Brazil after the Haiti game.

Endrick #19 of Brazil after the Haiti game.

If Morocco wins its simultaneous game against Haiti, they will tie Brazil at seven points, meaning the top spot will be decided by goal difference and total goals scored. However, if Morocco fails to win, Ancelotti’s side will claim the top spot outright.

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Scotland vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

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Scotland vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group C game

How Brazil’s draw impacts the Group C standings

If they share the points with Scotland, Brazil will finish the group stage with five points. This result would guarantee them a spot in the Round of 32, though winning the group would no longer be entirely in their hands.

An eventual Morocco victory over Haiti would push the African side to seven points, dropping Brazil to second place. However, if Morocco also draws or loses, Brazil’s superior goal difference will keep them at the top of the group.

How Brazil’s loss impacts the Group C standings

A defeat against Scotland would leave Brazil frozen at four points in the standings. While they would still be safely through to the Round of 32, the top spot would be out of reach, and their final placement would depend on the other group match.

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A win or draw for Morocco against Haiti would drop Brazil to third place in the group, though they would still advance as one of the top third-place teams due to their goal difference. If Haiti pulls off a shock win over Morocco, Brazil could hold onto second place based on goal difference tie-breakers.

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