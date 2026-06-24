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Czechia vs Mexico: Projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Patrik Schick of Czech Republic and Joahn Vasquez of Mexico.
© Getty ImagesPatrik Schick of Czech Republic and Joahn Vasquez of Mexico.

The drama of Group A reaches its climax on the final matchday of the 2026 World Cup group stage as Czechia face Mexico. This clash serves as a definitive, do-or-die fixture for the Europeans, who are desperately fighting to keep their knockout stage ambitions alive.

For Mexico, the match carries no real danger. The tournament co-hosts have already secured a safe passage into the Round of 32 and mathematically locked up the top spot in Group A, regardless of the outcome of this match or the parallel fixture between South Korea and South Africa.

Back-to-back victories in their opening matches against South Africa and South Korea allowed El Tri to secure the group crown early. However, the outlook is entirely different for Czechia.

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The Europeans suffered a costly opening-day defeat to South Korea before fighting to a draw against South Africa on Matchday 2. Sitting in a precarious position, the Czechs have no choice but to hunt for all three points; a single point or another loss will leave them with an insufficient total to advance via the tournament’s third-place wild-card pool.

Ladislav Krejci of Czechia celebrates a goal vs South Korea. (Getty Images)

Ladislav Krejci of Czechia celebrates a goal vs South Korea. (Getty Images)

Czechia projected lineup

Faced with a non-negotiable must-win scenario, the Czech side is expected to roll out a highly aggressive tactical approach. Manager Miroslav Koubek looks poised to inject elite attacking quality into the starting squad by introducing Adam Hlozek from the opening whistle.

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How to watch Czechia vs Mexico in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Czechia vs Mexico in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Czechia’s potential lineup: Matej Kovar; Stepan Chaloupek, Robin Hranac, Ladislav Krejci; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Michal Sadilek, David Jurasek; Lukas Provod, Adam Hlozek, Patrik Schick.

Mexico projected lineup

With the luxury of having the top spot completely locked up, Mexico manager Javier Aguirre is expected to implement notable squad rotations to preserve the physical fitness of his core stars while still fielding a formidable, highly competitive backbone.

Mexico’s potential lineup: Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Álvaro Fidalgo, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora; Roberto Alvarado, Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones.

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