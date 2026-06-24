How to watch Czechia vs Mexico in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Czechia vs Mexico on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Czechia vs Mexico WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Wednesday, June 24, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

For Czechia, this final group stage match is a do-or-die scenario. With only one point from their first two games, nothing less than a victory will keep their hopes of advancing to the knockout rounds alive. The team has shown flashes of tactical strength, particularly from set-pieces, but has struggled to create consistent chances from open play, creating a sense of urgency as they face the group leaders.

Mexico, on the other hand, enters this clash with the pressure off. Having already secured the top spot in Group A with two wins, the co-hosts are guaranteed to advance. While their performances have been more functional than flashy, their defense has been impenetrable. The key question is whether they will maintain their intensity in front of a passionate home crowd at Estadio Azteca or rotate the squad ahead of the Round of 32.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The tournament trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. Mexico has navigated the group stage with professional efficiency, grinding out wins against South Africa and South Korea to become the first team to qualify for the next round. Their success has been built on a rock-solid defense that is yet to concede a goal.

In contrast, Czechia is on the brink of elimination after a loss to South Korea and a frustrating draw with South Africa. Their attack has been heavily reliant on set-pieces, from which they have generated a significant portion of their scoring opportunities. The tactical battle will pit Czechia‘s desperate, physical approach against Mexico‘s organized and disciplined defensive shape.

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Motivation will be the defining factor in this encounter. Czechia must throw caution to the wind and commit players forward in search of a winning goal. For Mexico, the primary motivation is to maintain momentum and put on a show for their home fans, but manager Javier Aguirre also has the strategic incentive to rest key players and avoid injuries or suspensions before the high-stakes knockout matches begin.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, these two teams have very little shared history, having met only once before on the world’s biggest stage. That single encounter took place at the 1962 tournament, where Mexico defeated Czechoslovakia 3-1, marking El Tri‘s first-ever victory against a European nation in the competition.

Looking at their records against similar opponents, Czechia (including its history as Czechoslovakia) has a perfect record against CONCACAF nations in the tournament, winning both previous matchups. Mexico, however, has often struggled against European sides, winning just nine of their 35 historical fixtures, alongside 10 draws and 16 losses.

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A critical trend for Mexico is their remarkable defensive record; they have not conceded a first-half goal in their last 13 tournament matches. Goalkeeper Raúl Rangel has been a standout, keeping clean sheets in his first two games. For Czechia, the most significant trend is their threat from dead-ball situations, as they have scored two of the three goals originating from throw-ins at the 2026 tournament.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Czechia is dealing with a significant injury blow, while Mexico is expected to make wholesale changes to its starting eleven.

The Czechs will likely be without fullback David Jurasek for the remainder of the tournament after he sustained a muscle injury. Alexander Sojka is expected to deputize on the left flank in a must-win game that will test the squad’s depth and resilience.

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With qualification and top spot secured, Mexico manager Javier Aguirre is widely expected to rotate his squad heavily. This provides an opportunity for fringe players to impress and for key starters like Edson Álvarez and Santiago Giménez to get valuable rest ahead of the knockout rounds.

Czechia Projected XI (3-5-2):

Kovar; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Sadilek, Soucek, Sulc, Sojka; Hlozel, Schick.

This lineup leverages the wing-backs to provide width and deliver crosses, while the formidable midfield trio led by Tomas Soucek aims to control the center of the park. The attacking partnership of Patrik Schick and Adam Hlozel will be crucial to breaking down Mexico’s stern defense.

Mexico Projected XI (4-1-4-1):

Ochoa; Reyes, Montes, Vasquez, Chavez; Alvarez; Huerta, Mora, Fidalgo, Vega; Gimenez.

This projected lineup reflects a heavily rotated side, giving valuable minutes to players who have been on the bench. It still features a strong defensive core, with a single holding midfielder tasked with shielding the backline while allowing the four attacking midfielders the freedom to create chances for the lone striker.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Czechia vs Mexico on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including desktops, smartphones (iOS and Android), tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

In addition to the 2026 tournament matches, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top-tier soccer competitions. You can stream leagues like Liga MX, LaLiga, and major cup tournaments from around the world.

A subscription to Fubo costs $14.99 per month. This gives you access to every single match of the tournament live and on-demand.

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SEE MORE: Insert Link to World Cup TV Schedule

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.