Is Lamine Yamal playing? Spain vs Cape Verde projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Spain face Cape Verde in their debut at the 2026 World Cup. After shining in the UEFA qualifiers, Luis de la Fuente’s team arrives as clear favorites, as they have top-level stars in their squad. However, the presence of Lamine Yamal remains a major doubt, as he is just returning from injury and has not had playing time with Barcelona. Because of this, fans are closely watching the 18-year-old star’s status ahead of the match.

Lamine Yamal is expected to be on the bench for Spain at the 2026 World Cup. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has revealed that he is in perfect condition and has completed full team training. However, he has not had any match time, and his inclusion in the starting lineup could be quite risky. Despite this, he could still come on from the bench vs. Cape Verde as a top-level impact substitute to gradually build up playing time.

Without Yamal on the field, head coach Luis de la Fuente could opt for Ferran Torres as the right winger. Alongside him, Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal would complete the starting lineup. In addition, Pedri, Rodri Hernández and Dani Olmo could be responsible for controlling the game in midfield. Although Joan García and David Raya are coming off incredible seasons, Unai García is expected to be the starting goalkeeper, as he is a key pillar of the team.

Cape Verde do not have world-class players, but they have managed to build a solid squad. Head coach Bubista has developed a strong attacking approach, making use of their speed on the wings. As a result, Jovane Cabral and Ryan Mendes are expected to start as wingers. In addition, Livramento could once again play as the centre forward, looking to exploit the spaces in the opponent’s defense.

Lamine Yamal of Spain celebrates scoring with Nico Williams.

Spain predicted lineup vs Cape Verde

Spain arrive as clear favorites to defeat Cape Verde. With Lamine Yamal on the bench, head coach Luis de la Fuente is expected to start Ferran Torres on the right wing. In addition, Pedri will once again lead his national team’s midfield, creating space in the opposition’s defense. However, Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to be the most productive player, as he is very complete and arrives in excellent scoring form, looking to repeat his performances.

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Considering this, Spain could play as follows: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri Hernández, Pedri; Ferran Torres, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams; Mikel Oyarzabal.

Cape Verde predicted lineup vs Spain

Unlike Spain, Cape Verde arrive at the 2026 World Cup with no pressure at all. In their first-ever appearance in the tournament, they aim to be protagonists in attack. However, they may need to first build stability defensively, as their opponent excels in ball possession. For this, Logan Costa and Roberto Lopes could be the center-backs, aiming to provide solidity to withstand their rival.

With this in mind, Cape Verde could lineup as follows: Vózinha; Steven Moreira, Roberto Lopes, Logan Costa, Diney Borges; Deroy Duarte, Kevin Lenini; Willy Semedo, Jamiro Monteiro, Ryan Mendes; Nuno Da Costa.

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