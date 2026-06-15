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Sabri Lamouchi fired: Tunisia coach sacked after 5-1 loss to Sweden in 2026 World Cup

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Sabri Lamouchi of Tunisia.
© Luke Hales/Getty ImagesSabri Lamouchi of Tunisia.

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) has taken ruthless, historic action just one game into their campaign, parting ways with head coach Sabri Lamouchi following a catastrophic opening defeat.

The decision represents one of the quickest managerial firings in modern World Cup history. Federation officials felt compelled to act immediately in an attempt to salvage what remains of their group stage cycle.

The Carthage Eagles suffered a devastating 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Sweden at Monterrey Stadium.

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Panic mode after Group F humiliation

The scoreline completely demolished Tunisia’s defensive reputation, which had seen them advance through qualifying with immense stability. The tactical plan fell apart rapidly under heavy Swedish pressure.

A series of individual errors left the Tunisian federation convinced that a total change in direction was required before their next group match.

Defensive nightmares cost Lamouchi his job

Tunisia’s afternoon went wrong from the start when Yasin Ayari fired home the opening goal just six minutes in. Alexander Isak doubled Sweden’s advantage on the half-hour mark.

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While defender Omar Rekik gave Tunisia temporary hope with a header before halftime, the second half brought an absolute collapse. Viktor Gyökeres claimed Sweden’s third before Mattias Svanberg and a second strike from Ayari completed the rout.

According to reports from TSN, the heavy nature of the defeat prompted the federation to cut ties immediately. Lamouchi’s short-lived, chaotic tenure ends after just five international matches at the helm.

Internal solution eyed to salvage the Group Stage

The Tunisian Football Federation has moved quickly to establish an emergency hierarchy ahead of their next match. According to Tunisian outlet La Presse, the federation has held immediate consultations to steady the ship.

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Former national team boss Mondher Kebaier has emerged as the primary candidate to take immediate interim charge. Kebaier, who managed Tunisia from 2019 to 2022, is already physically present on-site with the Tunisian delegation in North America due to his current role as the federation’s Technical Director. This makes him the most practical plug-and-play option to handle the crisis.

Tunisia now faces an uphill battle to stay alive in Group F. Following a 2-2 draw between the Netherlands and Japan in the other opening fixture, Tunisia sits dead bottom of the group with zero points and a grueling -4 goal difference.

The incoming interim staff will make their dramatic debut on Sunday against Japan, where anything less than a victory could seal Tunisia’s elimination.

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