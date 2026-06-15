Cape Verde hero Vozinha goes viral after making World Cup history against Spain

Vozinha has become the face of one of the most shocking moments of the 2026 World Cup so far, leading Cape Verde to a stunning 0-0 draw against powerhouse Spain. Following the heroic feat and a historic tournament debut, the veteran goalkeeper’s social media presence absolutely exploded.

Playing in the first World Cup match in their nation’s history, 67th-ranked Cape Verde was tasked with opening group play against reigning Euro champions and world No. 2 Spain. While fans expected a routine blowout victory for La Roja, Cape Verde held their ground, shocking the world by grinding out a scoreless draw after 90 grueling minutes.

The undisputed star of the match was Vozinha, who racked up seven thrilling saves to keep his team alive. Furthermore, as noted by OptaJoe, at 40 years old, he became the oldest goalkeeper in tournament history to keep a clean sheet in his FIFA World Cup debut.

The historic performance immediately sent his name trending worldwide across social media. Before referee Adham Mohammad blew the final whistle, Vozinha’s Instagram account sat at a modest 43,000 followers, but after his inspirational shift, that number skyrocketed to 1.6 million and counting.

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‘I dreamed of this moment my whole life’

Since making his international debut in 2012, Vozinha has cemented his legacy as the second-most capped player in Cape Verde history with 89 appearances, trailing only teammate Ryan Mendes, who leads with 97. Yet, of all the matches he has played for the Blue Sharks, none will ever top the historic clash against Spain, where his heroic performance earned him official Player of the Match honors.

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see also Lamine Yamal’s 2026 World Cup debut ends in a 0-0 draw for Spain vs Cape Verde in an inefficient offense showdown

In a post-game interview, Vozinha spoke candidly about the daunting challenge their opponents presented: “We are very happy. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, Spain is one of the best national teams in the world. We leave here with a draw, I think we are satisfied with that and now we just have to keep working.”

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When the broadcaster highlighted his spectacular performance between the posts, an emotional Vozinha opened up about the journey. “I dreamed of this moment my whole life. I worked my whole life for these stages, to be able to be here, and I managed to contribute to the team with my experience and I am very happy about that.“

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By securing a historic draw against Spain, Cape Verde walks away with a crucial point against the heavyweight favorite of Group H. Next up, the Blue Sharks will face Uruguay on June 21, before wrapping up group play against Saudi Arabia on June 26, keeping their dreams alive for a legendary push to the knockout phase under the tournament’s third-place wildcard window.