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Mexico vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group A game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Jimenez and Son are their teams' main threats
© Luke Hales/Getty Images Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesJimenez and Son are their teams' main threats

The time has come for some teams to get back on the field at the 2026 World Cup, as Group A returns to action with Mexico and South Korea looking to seal their tickets to the next round.

For Mexico, the debut in front of their fans was a huge moment of pressure, but they handled it the right way with a 2-0 win over South Africa. Still, they may need to polish a few things against a much stronger team.

South Korea got off to the right start as well, even if the match against Czechia saw them fall behind in the second half. With an entertaining brand of soccer, they scored twice to earn a 2-1 victory that put them one step away from the knockout rounds.

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Their group

The other teams in Group A have already played their second match, as Czechia and South Africa drew 1-1. That result left Mexico in first place with 3 points and a +2 goal differential, South Korea in second with 3 points and a +1 goal differential, Czechia in third with 1 point and a -1 goal differential, and South Africa in last place with 1 point and a -2 goal differential.

The stadium

The venue for this match is Estadio Guadalajara in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. It has a capacity of 49,813.

Welcome!

Welcome to live coverage of the match between Mexico and South Korea.

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