Mexico vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group A game

The time has come for some teams to get back on the field at the 2026 World Cup, as Group A returns to action with Mexico and South Korea looking to seal their tickets to the next round.

For Mexico, the debut in front of their fans was a huge moment of pressure, but they handled it the right way with a 2-0 win over South Africa. Still, they may need to polish a few things against a much stronger team.

South Korea got off to the right start as well, even if the match against Czechia saw them fall behind in the second half. With an entertaining brand of soccer, they scored twice to earn a 2-1 victory that put them one step away from the knockout rounds.