Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
group k
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Portugal vs DR Congo confirmed lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during the International Friendly match.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during the International Friendly match.

The spotlight will once again fall on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal begins its 2026 World Cup journey against DR Congo in Houston. With expectations rising around one of the tournament favorites, supporters are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the lineup for a match that could set the tone for the entire campaign.

Portugal enters the competition carrying significant momentum, while the DR Congo arrives determined to make history in its first World Cup appearance under its current name. The encounter represents the first-ever meeting between the two national team programs, adding another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating Group K clash.

The Selecao has been widely tipped as one of the strongest contenders for the trophy thanks to the depth available throughout the squad. Under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, the national team has developed into a versatile side capable of switching formations and adapting to different opponents.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The squad boasts quality in every area of the pitch, particularly in midfield. Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bernardo Silva provide a blend of creativity, technical ability, and experience that many observers consider among the strongest midfield groups at the tournament.

ronaldo portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Pedro Neto’s goal for Portugal vs Nigeria

Portugal’s recent form has also been encouraging. The national team scored 15 goals across its previous five matches, averaging three goals per game, while also producing several solid defensive displays ahead of the World Cup.

Advertisement

DR Congo returns to the world stage

For DR Congo, this tournament marks a historic return to soccer’s biggest stage. The national team qualified after a dramatic journey through the playoffs and will participate in its first World Cup since 1974, when the country competed as Zaire.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre has built an organized and disciplined squad featuring several recognizable names from European soccer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Noah Sadiki, and Yoane Wissa are expected to play key roles.

dr congo

Players of DR Congo pose for a team photograph

Advertisement

While many forecasts place DR Congo among the underdogs in Group K, the African representative has already shown resilience by overcoming difficult opponents on its route to qualification.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Lots of people are wondering who will start for Portugal amid lineup uncertainty, but Cristiano Ronaldo is confirmed to start against DR Congo.

If selected, the legendary forward will make yet another piece of soccer history. The match would see him appear at a record sixth men’s World Cup, extending a remarkable international career that has already produced all-time records for appearances and goals in men’s international soccer.

Advertisement

At 41 years old, Ronaldo remains a central figure within the squad. Although Portugal possesses numerous attacking options, his leadership, experience, and finishing ability continue to make him one of the most important players available to Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the international friendly match.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the international friendly match.

Behind him, Portugal is expected to rely heavily on Bruno Fernandes’ creativity and the dynamic midfield partnership of Vitinha and Joao Neves to control possession and create opportunities.

Advertisement

Portugal vs DR Congo: Confirmed lineups

Portugal confirmed XI (4-4-2): Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Araujo, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes, B. Silva; Ronaldo; Neto.

DR Congo confirmed XI (5-3-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Kayembe, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group K game

Portugal vs DR Congo LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group K game

Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you live updates, key moments, goals, and reaction from Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo.

Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal vs DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Group K match?

Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal vs DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Group K match?

Coming off their triumph as 2025 UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup as clear favourites. They face DR Congo today in their opening Group K match. However, head coach Roberto Martínez will be without Rúben Dias.

World Cup 2026: What is DR Congo’s current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is DR Congo’s current FIFA world ranking?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo managed to return to the World Cup after 52 years, qualifying for the 2026 edition. With this, they will have the opportunity to climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking.

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Portugal will face off against DR Congo in Matchday 1 of the FIFA World Cup group stage. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the action live in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo