Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Portugal vs DR Congo confirmed lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

The spotlight will once again fall on Cristiano Ronaldo as Portugal begins its 2026 World Cup journey against DR Congo in Houston. With expectations rising around one of the tournament favorites, supporters are eagerly awaiting confirmation of the lineup for a match that could set the tone for the entire campaign.

Portugal enters the competition carrying significant momentum, while the DR Congo arrives determined to make history in its first World Cup appearance under its current name. The encounter represents the first-ever meeting between the two national team programs, adding another layer of intrigue to an already fascinating Group K clash.

The Selecao has been widely tipped as one of the strongest contenders for the trophy thanks to the depth available throughout the squad. Under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, the national team has developed into a versatile side capable of switching formations and adapting to different opponents.

The squad boasts quality in every area of the pitch, particularly in midfield. Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Bernardo Silva provide a blend of creativity, technical ability, and experience that many observers consider among the strongest midfield groups at the tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Pedro Neto’s goal for Portugal vs Nigeria

Portugal’s recent form has also been encouraging. The national team scored 15 goals across its previous five matches, averaging three goals per game, while also producing several solid defensive displays ahead of the World Cup.

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DR Congo returns to the world stage

For DR Congo, this tournament marks a historic return to soccer’s biggest stage. The national team qualified after a dramatic journey through the playoffs and will participate in its first World Cup since 1974, when the country competed as Zaire.

Head coach Sebastien Desabre has built an organized and disciplined squad featuring several recognizable names from European soccer. Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Noah Sadiki, and Yoane Wissa are expected to play key roles.

Players of DR Congo pose for a team photograph

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While many forecasts place DR Congo among the underdogs in Group K, the African representative has already shown resilience by overcoming difficult opponents on its route to qualification.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play?

Lots of people are wondering who will start for Portugal amid lineup uncertainty, but Cristiano Ronaldo is confirmed to start against DR Congo.

If selected, the legendary forward will make yet another piece of soccer history. The match would see him appear at a record sixth men’s World Cup, extending a remarkable international career that has already produced all-time records for appearances and goals in men’s international soccer.

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At 41 years old, Ronaldo remains a central figure within the squad. Although Portugal possesses numerous attacking options, his leadership, experience, and finishing ability continue to make him one of the most important players available to Martinez.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the international friendly match.

Behind him, Portugal is expected to rely heavily on Bruno Fernandes’ creativity and the dynamic midfield partnership of Vitinha and Joao Neves to control possession and create opportunities.

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Portugal vs DR Congo: Confirmed lineups

Portugal confirmed XI (4-4-2): Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Araujo, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves, Fernandes, B. Silva; Ronaldo; Neto.

DR Congo confirmed XI (5-3-2): Mpasi; Wan-Bissaka, Kapuadi, Tuanzebe, Mbemba, Masuaku; Moutoussamy, Kayembe, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu.