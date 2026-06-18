2026 World Cup Group B standings: Updated table after Canada’s victory over Qatar

Canada secured its first-ever victory in men’s World Cup history on Matchday 2, routing Qatar 6-0 in front of a capacity crowd at BC Place in Vancouver. While the dominant performance propelled Jesse Marsch’s squad to the top of the Group B standings, the team still has crucial details to finalize heading into their group-stage finale.

The Canadians entered the critical Matchday 2 fixture after opening their tournament with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the exact same result Qatar recorded in its debut. With a victory guaranteed to put either nation in a prime position to advance, Les Rouges emphatically seized the moment on home soil.

Cyle Larin opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Jonathan David added goals in the 29th and first-half stoppage time, while Qatar’s Homam Al-Amin received a straight red card to leave his side short-handed. Despite a concerning injury to midfielder Ismael Kone, Canada extended their lead through Nathan-Dylan Saliba and a Mohamed Naceur Almanai own goal before David completed his hat trick in the final minutes.

How do the 2026 World Cup Group B standings look after Canada’s win?

The lopsided victory officially moves Canada into first place in Group B, leaving them level with Switzerland at four points apiece at the top of the table. Conversely, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar find themselves anchored to the bottom of the group with just one point each following an opening draw and a Matchday 2 defeat.

2026 World Cup Group B standings.

While knockout-stage qualification remains mathematically undecided, the six-goal explosion provides Les Rouges with a massive advantage in overall goal difference, where they currently sit at +6. This goal cushion places them ahead of second-place Switzerland at +3, while Bosnia (-3) and Qatar (-6) face a steep uphill battle to rescue their respective tournament lives.

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see also World Cup 2026: What is Qatar current FIFA world ranking?

What’s next in Group B

Matchday 3 will feature a high-stakes showdown between Canada and Switzerland on June 24 to directly determine who wins the group. Simultaneously, Bosnia and Herzegovina will clash with Qatar at Lumen Field in Seattle, a fixture that could still vault either nation into the Round of 32 depending on external scorelines.

Because Canada and Switzerland both sit comfortably at the top of the table with four points, a draw in their final match would automatically send both nations through to the knockout stage regardless of the other game’s outcome. A tie would push both teams to five total points, keeping them completely out of reach from the bottom two teams, who can only max out at four points.

However, if either Canada or Switzerland claims a decisive victory, the losing side will be left vulnerable to the winner of the Bosnia-Qatar match. Should two teams finish level on four points for the final qualification spot, FIFA tiebreaker rules state that head-to-head points will serve as the primary differentiator, followed immediately by goal difference and total goals scored within those specific matchups.

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