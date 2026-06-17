Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
soccer
Comments

Who is the oldest player to ever score a goal at a World Cup?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
View of the World Cup trophy.
© Getty ImagesView of the World Cup trophy.

The FIFA World Cup has always been a stage where records are created, and legends are remembered for generations. While many of the tournament’s greatest moments belong to rising stars, some of the most remarkable achievements have come from veterans who refused to let age define their careers.

Over the decades, soccer fans have witnessed unforgettable performances from experienced players representing their national team on the biggest stage. From iconic goals to historic appearances, several players have shown that experience can still make a difference when the pressure is at its highest.

Modern soccer is often associated with youth, pace, and physical intensity. Most players reach their peak during their twenties, making it increasingly difficult to remain competitive deep into their thirties, let alone beyond that.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Yet a select group of players has managed to extend their careers well beyond conventional expectations. Their longevity has allowed them to leave unique marks on World Cup history, creating records that have proven incredibly difficult to break.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

Several notable names feature among the oldest goalscorers in tournament history. Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi all found the net at ages when many players had already retired from international soccer.

Advertisement

The man at the top of the list

The answer to the question is Roger Milla, the legendary Cameroonian forward who remains the oldest player ever to score at a men’s World Cup.

Milla was 42 years and 39 days old when he scored against Russia during the 1994 World Cup in the United States. That goal remains one of the most enduring records in soccer history and has stood untouched for more than three decades.

roger milla

Roger Milla #9 of Cameroon has arms raised against Russia

Advertisement

The veteran striker scored Cameroon’s only goal during a 6-1 defeat to Russia in the group stage. Although the result was disappointing for the African national team, Milla’s goal ensured that his name would forever be written into World Cup folklore.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is that Milla had already held the record before 1994. During the 1990 World Cup in Italy, he scored memorable goals at the age of 38, helping Cameroon become the first African national team to reach the quarter-finals of the competition.

The goal that broke his own record

By the time the 1994 World Cup arrived, Milla was already considered a soccer elder statesman. Many expected his role to be limited, but he once again delivered a historic moment. After entering the match against Russia, he scored shortly after coming onto the pitch, extending his own record and proving that his instincts had not disappeared.

Advertisement
Roger Milla

Roger Milla

The achievement was partially overshadowed by Russian striker Oleg Salenko, who scored five goals in the same match. Nevertheless, Milla’s strike became one of the tournament’s most memorable moments because of the extraordinary age at which it was scored. To this day, he remains the only player over the age of 40 to score a goal at a men’s World Cup.

The closest challengers

Several famous players have come close to breaking Milla’s record, but none have managed to surpass it. Pepe ranks second on the all-time list after scoring for Portugal against Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup at the age of 39 years and 283 days. The veteran defender’s powerful header helped Portugal secure a convincing victory in the knockout stage.

Advertisement
RankPlayerAgeMatchDate
1.Roger Milla42 years, 39 daysCameroon vs Russia28 June 1994
2.Pepe39 years, 283 daysPortugal vs Switzerland6 December 2022
3.Lionel Messi38 years, 357 daysArgentina vs Algeria16 June 2026
4.Cristiano Ronaldo37 years, 292 daysPortugal vs Ghana24 November 2022
5.Gunnar Gren37 years, 236 daysSweden vs West Germany24 June 1958
6.Cuauhtemoc Blanco37 years, 151 daysMexico vs France17 June 2010
7.Felipe Baloy37 years, 120 daysPanama vs England24 June 2018
8.Obdulio Varela36 years, 279 daysUruguay vs England26 June 1954
9.Martin Palermo36 years, 227 daysArgentina vs Greece22 June 2010
10.Georges Bregy36 years, 152 daysSwitzerland vs USA18 June 1994

Shortly behind him comes Lionel Messi, who moved into third place after scoring during Argentina’s 2026 World Cup opener against Algeria at 38 years and 357 days old.

Cristiano Ronaldo also occupies a place near the top of the rankings. His penalty against Ghana at the 2022 World Cup came when he was 37 years and 292 days old, making him one of the oldest goalscorers in tournament history.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup 2026: What is DR Congo’s current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is DR Congo’s current FIFA world ranking?

The Democratic Republic of the Congo managed to return to the World Cup after 52 years, qualifying for the 2026 edition. With this, they will have the opportunity to climb positions in the FIFA World Ranking.

World Cup 2026: What is Iraq’s current FIFA world ranking?

World Cup 2026: What is Iraq’s current FIFA world ranking?

Widely considered to be trapped in the tournament's "Group of Death," Iraq heads into the opening match as the lowest-ranked nation in Group I.

Why Raphael Varane is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Why Raphael Varane is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Alongside Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise, another familiar name continues to surface: Raphael Varane, whose absence from the squad has once again sparked conversation before the competition even begins.

Why Hugo Lloris is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

Why Hugo Lloris is missing the 2026 World Cup for France

The former captain, who remains the national team’s all-time appearance leader, will not be part of the tournament in North America as questions continue to surround why one of France’s greatest-ever goalkeepers is missing from the roster.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo