How to watch Portugal vs DR Congo in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs DR Congo on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal vs DR Congo WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Wednesday, June 17, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal, one of the leading contenders for the 2026 tournament, kicks off its campaign against a resilient DR Congo side making a historic return to the global stage. Ranked sixth in the world and buoyed by their 2025 Nations League title, Roberto Martínez’s squad is under immense pressure to start with a dominant performance. For Cristiano Ronaldo, this competition represents a chance to make history by scoring in a sixth different tournament, adding another layer of narrative to their opening match.

For DR Congo, this match is more than just a game; it marks their first appearance at the finals in over 50 years, last competing as Zaire in 1974. The Leopards are the clear underdogs in a group that also includes Colombia and Uzbekistan, but they know that a disciplined performance could be crucial. Their path to the knockout stages likely relies on being one of the best third-placed teams, making it vital to avoid a heavy defeat and keep their goal difference intact.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two nations enter this fixture from vastly different positions. Portugal navigated their UEFA qualification group with authority, capping it off with a massive 9-1 victory over Armenia. Their squad is a blend of veteran leadership and world-class talent in its prime, creating a cohesive unit with a clear identity. In contrast, DR Congo fought through a grueling qualification path, overcoming giants like Cameroon and Nigeria before securing their spot in an extra-time playoff thriller against Jamaica, demonstrating their tenacity and resilience.

The tactical battle is set to be a classic clash of styles. Portugal will dominate possession, leveraging their technically gifted midfield trio of João Neves, Vitinha, and Bruno Fernandes to control the tempo and break down defensive lines. They averaged 71% possession during qualifying. DR Congo, however, thrives without the ball. They are a direct, counter-attacking team that sits in a compact 5-4-1 formation, relying on their defensive solidity and the rapid transition speed of forwards like Yoane Wissa to punish opponents on the break.

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Portugal’s primary motivation is to secure a convincing win to set the tone for their group stage run and build momentum for the knockout rounds. Anything less than three points would be considered a major setback. DR Congo’s objective is to remain organized and frustrate their highly-favored opponents. A draw would be a monumental result, while even a narrow loss would keep their hopes of advancing alive heading into more winnable fixtures against their other group rivals.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match at Houston’s NRG Stadium will be the first-ever meeting between Portugal and DR Congo, adding an element of unpredictability to the encounter. With no historical data to draw from, both teams will be analyzing each other’s recent performances against comparable opponents to prepare for the challenge ahead.

Portugal has a mixed record against African nations in past tournaments, with four wins, one draw, and two losses from seven encounters. Their most recent matchup was a painful one: a 1-0 quarter-final defeat to Morocco in Qatar 2022 that ended their campaign. They will be determined to avoid a similar fate. DR Congo‘s only previous experience at this level, as Zaire in 1974, saw them lose both of their matches against European opposition without scoring a goal.

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Statistical trends point toward a game of Portuguese attack versus Congolese defense. During their qualification run, Portugal registered an impressive 8.3 shots on target per game, the third-highest in Europe. Meanwhile, DR Congo has built its success on a sturdy defensive foundation, conceding just 0.60 goals per 90 minutes across ten African qualifiers. This suggests Portugal will apply relentless pressure, while DR Congo will aim to absorb it and strike when opportunities arise.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads arrive in North America with their key players available, though DR Congo‘s final preparations were severely hampered by external factors. Portugal enjoyed a smooth pre-tournament camp and enters the competition at full strength. Manager Roberto Martínez faces a welcome selection dilemma up front, where he must choose between the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and the in-form Gonçalo Ramos to lead the line. The rest of the team is well-settled, built around a core of Europe’s elite talent.

DR Congo‘s buildup was disrupted by an Ebola outbreak in their home country, forcing the team to relocate their training camp and undergo an isolation period. Despite these challenges, the squad is fit and ready, with key players like Axel Tuanzebe recovering from late-season injuries. The Leopards will rely heavily on their European-based stars, including Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu in attack and Aaron Wan-Bissaka in defense, to compete at this level.

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Portugal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Costa; Mendes, Inácio, Dias, Cancelo; Vitinha, Neves; Leão, Fernandes, Silva; Ronaldo.

This lineup maximizes Portugal’s creative and technical superiority. The midfield duo of Vitinha and Neves will control possession, allowing Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva the freedom to create chances for a star-studded attack led by Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be the focal point for crosses and final passes.

DR Congo Projected XI (5-3-2):

Mpasi; Masuaku, Tuanzebe, Kapuadi, Mbemba, Wan-Bissaka; Moutoussamy, Sadiki, Mukau; Wissa, Bakambu.

This formation is designed for defensive stability and quick transitions. A five-man backline will form a low block to deny space, while the midfield three will work to disrupt Portugal’s rhythm. Forwards Wissa and Bakambu will stay high, ready to exploit any space left behind on the counter-attack.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Portugal vs DR Congo match on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

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In addition to the 2026 tournament, a subscription to [Streaming Platform] gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream leagues like Liga MX, LaLiga, and many other continental tournaments.

A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month, giving you unparalleled access to live sports. You can also opt for an annual plan to save on the monthly cost. Special bundles may also be available that include other entertainment channels.

SEE MORE: Schedule of all World Cup games on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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