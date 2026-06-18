Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
World Cup
Comments

World Cup 2026: What is Mexico current FIFA world ranking?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Jimenez scored in the first match
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesJimenez scored in the first match

In the 2026 World Cup, there are three host countries for the first time ever. While they are not far apart from one another, Mexico are the highest-ranked team in the FIFA world ranking.

Mexico are currently 14th after moving ahead of Senegal in the latest update. In the June 11 edition, their total points were 1687.48, and that will remain the case until the competition ends.

With this position, Mexico are three spots ahead of the United States and 16 ahead of Canada. Their highest ranking has been fourth on multiple occasions, while their lowest position was 40th in 2015.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Mexico’s rivals

Mexico are the clear No. 1 team in Group A, 11 places ahead of their next opponent. That team is South Korea, who are ranked 25th in the most recent ranking and are also the main challenger for first place.

South Korea are ranked below Mexico (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

South Korea are ranked below Mexico (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The rest of the group is close to one another, but much further behind Mexico. The third-ranked team in the group is Czechia, which is placed 40th.

Advertisement
A 96-year-old record shattered: Gilberto Mora makes World Cup history for Mexico

see also

A 96-year-old record shattered: Gilberto Mora makes World Cup history for Mexico

The lowest-ranked team in the group is South Africa. As the 11th-ranked team in their confederation, they are 60th overall, which reflects their place in the talent pool.

FIFA ranking procedure

The FIFA ranking published on the federation’s website is not always easy to follow because it relies on a complex algorithm that uses several variables. The next update is scheduled for July 19, with an explanation of how it works available on the official site.

FIFA states: “A new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council. This new version relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the World Ranking. The points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Julian Quiñones playing? Mexico vs South Korea projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A match

Is Julian Quiñones playing? Mexico vs South Korea projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A match

Mexico goes toe-to-toe with South Korea in a crucial 2026 World Cup Group A matchup, where both teams are hunting for early knockout-stage qualification.

Mexico vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group A game

Mexico vs South Korea LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group A game

Live coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group A match Mexico vs South Korea.

Lionel Scaloni reportedly won’t repeat Argentina’s starting XI against Austria after Messi’s masterclass vs Algeria

Lionel Scaloni reportedly won’t repeat Argentina’s starting XI against Austria after Messi’s masterclass vs Algeria

Despite Lionel Messi's masterclass against Algeria, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has reportedly decided to change the starting lineup against Austria.

Thierry Henry points to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s draw with DR Congo: ‘The team needs to score, not you’

Thierry Henry points to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s draw with DR Congo: ‘The team needs to score, not you’

After Portugal's upsetting draw against DR Congo, France legend Thierry Henry pointed to Cristiano Ronaldo: "The team needs to score, not you."

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo