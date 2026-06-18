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‘He isn’t the same anymore’: Cristiano Ronaldo put under spotlight as DR Congo ace Ngal’ayel Mukau issues harsh reality-check after Portugal draw

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ngal'ayel Mukau (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Ngal'ayel Mukau (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo has found himself at the center of attention after Portugal was held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their opening 2026 World Cup match, a result that raised questions about the European side’s attacking edge. While Ronaldo endured a frustrating night in front of goal, DR Congo midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau’s post-match remarks added a sharper talking point to an already tense opener for the national team.

The result left Portugal under early pressure in Group K, while DR Congo celebrated a historic point on the world stage. But it was Mukau’s candid assessment of Ronaldo that quickly dominated headlines after the final whistle.

Portugal entered the match as the favorites, yet it struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese side that refused to be intimidated. Joao Neves gave the European side a sixth-minute lead, but the rhythm quickly faded as the game progressed.

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DR Congo grew into the match and eventually struck back through Yoane Wissa’s equaliser before halftime, punishing the Selecao das Quinas’ drop in intensity. From that moment, the African side held firm, securing a famous draw and their first-ever point at a World Cup.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, found himself isolated for long periods and failed to register a shot on target despite playing the full match, a rare statistical low for a player of his stature.

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Mukau delivers blunt verdict on Ronaldo’s current level

After the match, attention shifted to DR Congo midfielder Ngal’ayel Mukau, who was asked whether his team had prepared a specific plan to deal with Ronaldo. His response was direct, but carefully balanced between honesty and respect: “A special plan to contain Cristiano Ronaldo? To be honest, not really.”

He also suggested that age has naturally changed Ronaldo’s physical impact at 41 years old: “We know he is not the same player he was a few years ago. He’s a bit older now. But still, he’s one of the greatest… much respect to him.”

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While he still acknowledged the Portuguese forward’s legendary status, his words hinted that opponents no longer fear him in the same way they once did. That perception, whether intentional or not, has become one of the defining narratives of Portugal’s opening match.

Stat sheet paints bleak picture for Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s performance statistics underlined Mukau’s assessment. The Portugal captain finished with just 25 touches, one of the lowest totals of his World Cup career, and failed to test the goalkeeper throughout the match.

ronaldo Mukau

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal controls the ball under pressure from Ngalayel Mukau #6 of Congo DR

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He also extended an unwanted record, now going 10 consecutive major tournament matches without scoring across the World Cup and European Championships. For a player who built his legacy on decisive moments, the drought has become a growing talking point.

Even so, Portugal coach Roberto Martínez defended his captain, insisting that Ronaldo’s presence remains valuable for structure and experience inside the box.

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Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you live updates, key moments, goals, and reaction from Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo.

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