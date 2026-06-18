What happened to Ismael Kone during Canada vs Qatar at the 2026 World Cup Group B game?

Canada is putting on a clinic at Vancouver Stadium, completely dismantling Qatar 5-0 on Matchday 2 of Group B. However, what should be a historic night of celebration for Canadian soccer has been completely overshadowed by a devastating injury to midfielder Ismael Kone.

With Canada comfortably cruising ahead 3-0 in the 51st minute, the midfielder received the ball in the center of the pitch. As Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo flew in with an aggressive challenge to dispossess him, the Canadian star collapsed heavily to the grass with an apparent leg fracture.

The sheer severity of the injury caused immediate distress on the pitch, with several Canadian teammates visibly shaken. While referee Cristian Garay initially issued a yellow card to Madibo, an intervention from the VAR prompted an on-field review. Upon witnessing the replay, the referee immediately upgraded the decision to a straight red card, reducing Qatar to 9 men.

The midfielder was eventually loaded onto a stretcher and taken down the tunnel, though he provided a brief moment of relief to the home crowd by sitting up and waving back to the fans chanting his name.

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Nathan Saliba pays tribute to Kone

Following that heartbreaking moment, a somber mood fell over the entire stadium as everyone processed the severity of Kone’s injury. As play resumed, the Canadians aggressively hunted for more goals to completely put the game to bed, capitalizing on a massive structural advantage after Qatar was reduced to 9 men following a pair of red cards.

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Just minutes after subbing into the match for his fallen teammate, Nathan Saliba struck a spectacular direct free-kick into the back of the net. He immediately raced over to the touchline, holding up Kone’s No. 8 jersey to all four sides of the stadium in a touching tribute to his teammate.

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