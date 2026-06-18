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Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unwanted World Cup record as major tournament drought hits 10 games: When did Portugal’s captain last score on the big stage?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match between Portugal and Congo DR

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names at the 2026 World Cup, but Portugal’s opening match has sparked fresh debate around the legendary forward. The 41-year-old extended an unwanted scoring drought after Portugal’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo, raising questions about his recent record on soccer’s biggest stages.

Despite the disappointing result, Portugal‘s campaign is still very much alive, and Martinez has made it clear that Ronaldo continues to play a central role in the national team’s ambitions. The veteran striker will now look to silence his critics as Portugal prepares for its remaining Group K fixtures.

The Selecao das Quinas appeared to be in complete control after Joao Neves opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, giving the European side the ideal start in Houston. However, instead of building on that momentum, Portugal gradually became more cautious, allowing DR Congo to grow into the contest.

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The African nation punished that drop in intensity before halftime when Yoane Wissa found the equalizer, earning his country a historic first World Cup point since returning to the tournament after more than five decades away.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unwanted record continues

Much of the attention after the final whistle centered on Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed the full 90 minutes but failed to register a single shot on target.

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The performance extended his goal drought to 10 consecutive appearances in major international tournaments, combining matches at the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. It also marked his fifth straight World Cup appearance without finding the net, while six of his World Cup matches have now ended without a shot on target.

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Although Ronaldo managed three attempts against DR Congo, none troubled goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, and Portugal finished with only one shot on target as a team after Neves’ early breakthrough.

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When did Ronaldo last score for Portugal in a major tournament?

While the current drought has become a major talking point, Ronaldo’s last non-penalty goal at a major international tournament came against Germany at UEFA Euro 2020 on June 19, 2021.

TournamentMatchResult
2022 World Cupvs UruguayGoalless
2022 World Cupvs South KoreaGoalless
2022 World Cupvs SwitzerlandGoalless
2022 World Cupvs MoroccoGoalless
2024 Eurosvs CzechiaGoalless
2024 Eurosvs TurkiyeGoalless
2024 Eurosvs GeorgiaGoalless
2024 Eurosvs SloveniaGoalless
2024 Eurosvs FranceGoalless
2026 World Cupvs DR CongoGoalless

His most recent World Cup goal arrived later, from the penalty spot in the 3-2 win over Ghana during Portugal’s opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Since then, the Portugal captain has gone through the remainder of that tournament, UEFA Euro 2024, and the opening match of the 2026 World Cup without scoring.

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During that stretch, Ronaldo has taken 33 shots in major tournaments without finding the back of the net, highlighting an unusual run for the most prolific goalscorer in men’s international soccer history.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
‘When we’re looking for a goal, Cristiano has to be on the field’: Portugal coach Martinez backs Ronaldo after draw with DR Congo

‘When we’re looking for a goal, Cristiano has to be on the field’: Portugal coach Martinez backs Ronaldo after draw with DR Congo

After a discreet performance against DR Congo, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez backed Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that "when we're looking for a goal, Cristiano has to be on the field."

Video: Yoane Wissa stuns Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal with late first-half equalizer for DR Congo

Video: Yoane Wissa stuns Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal with late first-half equalizer for DR Congo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is taken by surprise with Yoane Wissa scoring a late first-half equalizer for DR Congo.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal stunned as Yoane Wissa’s historic equalizer earns DR Congo first World Cup point in 52 years

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal stunned as Yoane Wissa’s historic equalizer earns DR Congo first World Cup point in 52 years

Stay with us throughout the evening as we bring you live updates, key moments, goals, and reaction from Portugal's World Cup opener against DR Congo.

Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal vs DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Group K match?

Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal vs DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Group K match?

Coming off their triumph as 2025 UEFA Nations League champions, Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup as clear favourites. They face DR Congo today in their opening Group K match. However, head coach Roberto Martínez will be without Rúben Dias.

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