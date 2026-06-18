Cristiano Ronaldo breaks unwanted World Cup record as major tournament drought hits 10 games: When did Portugal’s captain last score on the big stage?

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the biggest names at the 2026 World Cup, but Portugal’s opening match has sparked fresh debate around the legendary forward. The 41-year-old extended an unwanted scoring drought after Portugal’s 1-1 draw with DR Congo, raising questions about his recent record on soccer’s biggest stages.

Despite the disappointing result, Portugal‘s campaign is still very much alive, and Martinez has made it clear that Ronaldo continues to play a central role in the national team’s ambitions. The veteran striker will now look to silence his critics as Portugal prepares for its remaining Group K fixtures.

The Selecao das Quinas appeared to be in complete control after Joao Neves opened the scoring in just the sixth minute, giving the European side the ideal start in Houston. However, instead of building on that momentum, Portugal gradually became more cautious, allowing DR Congo to grow into the contest.

The African nation punished that drop in intensity before halftime when Yoane Wissa found the equalizer, earning his country a historic first World Cup point since returning to the tournament after more than five decades away.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s unwanted record continues

Much of the attention after the final whistle centered on Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed the full 90 minutes but failed to register a single shot on target.

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The performance extended his goal drought to 10 consecutive appearances in major international tournaments, combining matches at the FIFA World Cup and the UEFA European Championship. It also marked his fifth straight World Cup appearance without finding the net, while six of his World Cup matches have now ended without a shot on target.

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Although Ronaldo managed three attempts against DR Congo, none troubled goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi, and Portugal finished with only one shot on target as a team after Neves’ early breakthrough.

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When did Ronaldo last score for Portugal in a major tournament?

While the current drought has become a major talking point, Ronaldo’s last non-penalty goal at a major international tournament came against Germany at UEFA Euro 2020 on June 19, 2021.

Tournament Match Result 2022 World Cup vs Uruguay Goalless 2022 World Cup vs South Korea Goalless 2022 World Cup vs Switzerland Goalless 2022 World Cup vs Morocco Goalless 2024 Euros vs Czechia Goalless 2024 Euros vs Turkiye Goalless 2024 Euros vs Georgia Goalless 2024 Euros vs Slovenia Goalless 2024 Euros vs France Goalless 2026 World Cup vs DR Congo Goalless

His most recent World Cup goal arrived later, from the penalty spot in the 3-2 win over Ghana during Portugal’s opening match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Since then, the Portugal captain has gone through the remainder of that tournament, UEFA Euro 2024, and the opening match of the 2026 World Cup without scoring.

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During that stretch, Ronaldo has taken 33 shots in major tournaments without finding the back of the net, highlighting an unusual run for the most prolific goalscorer in men’s international soccer history.