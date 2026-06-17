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DR Congo 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Chancel Mbemba of DR Congo.
© Pau Barrena/Getty ImagesChancel Mbemba of DR Congo.

The Democratic Republic of Congo returns to the global stage for the first time in 52 years.

Ranked 46th globally, the Leopards bring a pragmatic approach to the 2026 tournament. Fans tracking the various FIFA World Cup 2026 teams will be watching to see if this squad can secure its first-ever victory at this level.

The team relies on a stout defense and quick transitions. This World Cup 2026 team preview explores their recent resurgence.

We will examine their tactical setup, the influence of their coach, and a roster featuring top-flight European talent.

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Team profile

CategoryDetails
CoachSébastien Desabre
CaptainChancel Mbemba
NicknameLeopards
FIFA ranking46th
ConfederationCAF
GroupK
Best tournament resultGroup stage
Tournament appearances2
Last appearance1974 (as Zaire)

How DR Congo play

The DR Congo tactical analysis reveals a team built on defensive discipline and rapid counterattacks.

Operating primarily in a DR Congo formation of 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3, the squad prioritizes structure over possession.

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Their defensive block is formidable, anchored by center-backs Chancel Mbemba and Axel Tuanzebe. This pairing conceded just 0.60 goals per 90 minutes during the recent qualification cycle.

Fullback Aaron Wan-Bissaka provides elite one-on-one defending on the flanks, making the backline incredibly difficult to break down.

In possession, the Leopards bypass the midfield quickly. They rely on long passes to launch fast transitions, utilizing the pace of attackers like Yoane Wissa and Cédric Bakambu.

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However, creating high-quality chances in the final third remains a challenge. The team generated just 1.23 expected goals (xG) per 90 minutes in qualifying.

This pragmatic, low-event tactical approach ensures they stay competitive in tight matches and could prove vital for their survival in the upcoming competition.

Sébastien Desabre: The coach behind DR Congo

Appointed in August 2022, DR Congo coach Sébastien Desabre has completely revitalized the national team.

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While he lacked a high-profile playing career, the French tactician boasts extensive managerial experience across African club soccer.

His deep understanding of the continent’s soccer landscape helped transform a historically inconsistent squad into a highly disciplined unit. Under his leadership, the Leopards reached the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and secured their historic ticket to North America.

Known affectionately by supporters as the “White Wizard,” Desabre favors a methodical, transition-based philosophy.

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Key player: Chancel Mbemba

Mbemba is the undisputed leader and most experienced figure in the DR Congo 2026 World Cup squad. The Lille center-back has earned over 100 caps since his international debut in 2012.

Dubbed the “Minister of Defense” by fans, Mbemba offers exceptional aerial dominance and composure under pressure. During the 2025-2026 French club season, he won over 76% of his aerial duels.

Beyond his defensive duties, the 31-year-old dictates the tempo from the back and frequently contributes crucial goals from set-pieces. He notably scored the decisive late goal against Cameroon during the continental playoffs.

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Other DR Congo key players rely on his organizational skills to maintain their deep defensive block. If Mbemba were to miss time, the team would lose both its primary distributor and its emotional anchor.

DR Congo’s road to the 2026 World Cup

The Leopards navigated a grueling qualification campaign to secure their place in the 48-team tournament. They finished second in their continental group with a 7-1-2 record, trailing only Senegal.

Their success was built on a flawless home record in Kinshasa and a stingy defense that allowed just six goals in ten group matches. The attacking trio of Yoane Wissa, Théo Bongonda, and Cédric Bakambu combined for 10 of the team’s 15 group-stage goals.

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In the playoffs, they edged Cameroon and survived a penalty shootout against Nigeria. Axel Tuanzebe then sealed their qualification with a 100th-minute header against Jamaica in the inter-confederation finale.

DR Congo’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Group K presents a fascinating challenge for the African nation. The Leopards will face heavyweights Portugal and Colombia, alongside fellow tournament outsiders Uzbekistan.

Securing points against a star-studded Portuguese side in the opening fixture will be incredibly difficult. The matchup against Colombia offers another stern test of their defensive block.

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However, the final group game against Uzbekistan represents their most favorable opportunity to claim a historic victory. Earning three points in that fixture could be enough to advance as one of the best third-placed teams.

DR Congo squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position)Club
Lionel Mpasi (GK)Le Havre
Timothy Fayulu (GK)Noah
Matthieu Epolo (GK)Standard Liege
Chancel Mbemba (DF)Lille
Gédéon Kalulu (DF)Aris Limassol
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (DF)West Ham United
Steve Kapuadi (DF)Widzew Lodz
Axel Tuanzebe (DF)Burnley
Arthur Masuaku (DF)Lens
Joris Kayembe (DF)Genk
Dylan Batubinsika (DF)AEL
Edo Kayembe (MF)Watford
Gaël Kakuta (MF)AEL
Aaron Tshibola (MF)Kilmarnock
Ngal’ayel Mukau (MF)Lille
Nathanaël Mbuku (FW)Montpellier
Samuel Moutoussamy (MF)Atromitos
Brian Cipenga (MF)Castellón
Théo Bongonda (FW)Spartak Moscow
Meschak Elia (FW)Alanyaspor
Noah Sadiki (MF)Sunderland
Charles Pickel (MF)Espanyol
Cédric Bakambu (FW)Betis
Fiston Mayele (FW)Pyramids
Yoane Wissa (FW)Newcastle United
Simon Banza (FW)Al Jazira

Final word on DR Congo

The Leopards arrive in North America as massive underdogs, but their defensive solidity makes them a difficult opponent for anyone. Their ability to absorb pressure and strike on the counter is a proven formula for international soccer teams 2026.

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While a lack of consistent goalscoring remains their biggest hurdle, the squad possesses enough top-flight European experience to stay competitive.

Earning their first-ever victory at this level is a realistic expectation, and advancing to the knockout rounds would cement this team’s legacy in national history.

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