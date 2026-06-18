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Is Julian Quiñones playing? Mexico vs South Korea projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group A match

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Julian Quinones #16 of Mexico celebrates a goal.
© Getty ImagesJulian Quinones #16 of Mexico celebrates a goal.

The Guadalajara Stadium is locked for a massive 2026 World Cup showdown as co-hosts Mexico take on South Korea for Matchday 2 of Group A. With a coveted ticket to the Round of 32 squarely on the line, a victory for either nation would automatically punch their ticket out of the group stage early.

El Tri enter the match on a high after dominating South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener. Julián Quiñones is expected to feature in Javier Aguirre’s setup, but his status as a starter hangs on a late fitness test.

The Al-Qadsiah forward picked up a minor knock late in the opener and has been nursing the injury in training camp, making him a slight doubt to log a full 90 minutes.

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Across the pitch, South Korea will prove a formidable roadblock. The Asian giants demonstrated immense resilience on Matchday 1, orchestrating a brilliant second-half comeback to edge past Czechia 2-1 and keep their own perfect start alive.

In-Beom Hwang #6 of Korea Republic celebrates scoring vs Czech Republic. (Getty Images)

In-Beom Hwang #6 of Korea Republic celebrates scoring vs Czech Republic. (Getty Images)

Mexico projected lineup

Javier Aguirre will be forced into at least one mandatory tactical adjustment. Defensive anchor Cesar Montes received a red card in the opener against South Africa, meaning he is suspended for the clash in Guadalajara. West Ham star Edson Alvarez is expected to slide deeper into the backline to partner Johan Vásquez.

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How Mexico’s win, draw, or loss vs South Korea could impact the 2026 World Cup Group A standings

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How Mexico’s win, draw, or loss vs South Korea could impact the 2026 World Cup Group A standings

Mexico’s potential lineup: Raúl Rangel; Jorge Sánchez, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez, Jesús Gallardo; Erik Lira, Brian Gutiérrez, Gil Mora, Roberto Alvarado; Raúl Jiménez, Julián Quiñones.

South Korea projected lineup

In stark contrast, South Korea manager Hong Myung-bo boasts a fully fit contingent. The squad emerged completely unscathed from their physical battle against Czechia, leaving them clear of any injury or disciplinary concerns.

South Korea’s potential lineup: Kim Seung-gyu; Seol Young-woo, Kim Min-jae, Cho Yu-Min, Lee Tae-seok; Paik Seung-ho, Hwang In-beom; Lee Kang-in, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min; Oh Hyeon-gyu.

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