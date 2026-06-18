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World Cup 2026: What is South Korea current FIFA world ranking?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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South Korea aren't ranked higher than Mexico
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesSouth Korea aren't ranked higher than Mexico

In the long list of teams at the 2026 World Cup, some are much further ahead than others. South Korea have reached this point in the middle of the pack.

The FIFA world ranking puts South Korea in 25th place with 1591.63 points in the June 11 update, a figure that will not change until the competition ends.

That is not too far from their highest ranking in 1998, when they were 17th under a different system than the current one. It also made them third in the continent.

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South Korea’s rivals

If FIFA’s ranking is any indication of which teams are most likely to reach the next round, South Korea should advance, though not as group winners. That position belongs to Mexico, who are ranked 14th.

Mexico are the highest ranked team in the group (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mexico are the highest ranked team in the group (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A much wider gap separates South Korea from the other teams in the group, with the closest rival being Czechia, which sits 40th in the ranking.

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The lowest-ranked team in this version of the list is South Africa, who are 60th overall and the 11th team in their continent.

FIFA ranking procedure

The FIFA ranking published on the federation’s website is not always easy to follow because it relies on a complex algorithm that uses several variables. Its next update is scheduled for July 19, with an explanation of how it works available on the official site.

According to FIFA: A new model took effect in August 2018 after approval by the FIFA Council. This new version relies on adding/subtracting points won or lost for a game to/from the previous point totals rather than averaging game points over a given time period as in the previous version of the World Ranking. The points which are added or subtracted are partially determined by the relative strength of the two opponents, including the logical expectation that teams higher in the ranking should fare better against teams lower in the ranking.

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