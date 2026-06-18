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Thierry Henry points to Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal’s draw with DR Congo: ‘The team needs to score, not you’

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Thierry Henry (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) #7 of Portugal.
© Michael Regan & Alex Slitz/Getty ImagesThierry Henry (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R) #7 of Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo drew heavy scrutiny as one of Portugal’s lowest-performing players following his minimal impact during a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo on Wednesday. In the wake of this sluggish 2026 World Cup group-stage debut, France legend Thierry Henry singled out the veteran forward by stating that the team’s collective success must always override personal scoring ambitions.

The veteran forward failed to record a single shot on target, successful dribble, or fouled won throughout the match, which severely limited Portugal’s ability to sustain pressure inside the final third. Dropping two crucial points against a resilient DR Congo squad has raised immediate internal concerns before upcoming Group K fixtures against Uzbekistan and Colombia.

Analyzing the match footage as a studio pundit for Fox Sports, Henry focused heavily on a squandered 68th-minute sequence where the scoreline remained deadlocked: “The team needs to score, not you need to score…. Because he wants to score he goes into the path of Bruno Fernandes. If he goes into that six yard box it would have been a tap in for Bruno Fernandes.

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The former Arsenal star elaborated on how the 41-year-old striker inadvertently disrupted the attacking movement instead of dragging the opposing center-backs out of position. “If you make the run here (into the six-yard box), you make the defender take a decision. If he goes into that six yard box it would have been a tap in for Bruno Fernandes,” Henry added.

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The play developed when winger Francisco Conceicao received a precise pass from Joao Cancelo inside the penalty box before tracking back to find an open trailing teammate. While Fernandes was perfectly positioned to strike, Ronaldo intercepted the path to take the shot himself, misfiring wide of the target and leaving the Manchester United midfielder visibly frustrated on his knees.

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‘He isn’t the same anymore’: Cristiano Ronaldo put under spotlight as DR Congo ace Ngal’ayel Mukau issues harsh reality-check after Portugal draw

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‘He isn’t the same anymore’: Cristiano Ronaldo put under spotlight as DR Congo ace Ngal’ayel Mukau issues harsh reality-check after Portugal draw

Henry concluded his tactical breakdown by targeting Ronaldo’s overall positioning and on-field behavior throughout the difficult World Cup opening match: “Because HE wants to score, he goes into the path of the back pass, where you see both players, and it’s easier to defend. And that’s my think, the team needs to score, not you. We saw the reaction of Bruno Fernandes behind doing like ‘let it roll, make a run, create space so I can tap it in. It didn’t happen.”

Roberto Martinez backed Ronaldo after the game

With Portugal visibly lacking offensive creativity, head coach Roberto Martinez attempted to alter the dynamic by introducing Conceicao and Rafael Leao along the flanks to inject much-needed pace. He also substituted midfielder Vitinha for Goncalo Ramos to add physical height inside the box, though removing a struggling Ronaldo from the pitch was never considered.

When questioned about his substitution strategy during the postmatch press conference, Martinez firmly defended his captain’s role in the starting lineup: “In a match like today’s, where it was difficult to get into the box, it is important to use Cristiano’s quality. His experience in the box is important, the way he drags defenders… Every player has their role on the pitch and, when we think about goals, we need to have Cristiano on the pitch.”

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