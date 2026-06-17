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Why isn’t Ruben Dias playing for Portugal vs DR Congo in the 2026 World Cup Group K match?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ruben Dias of Portugal during the International Friendly match.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesRuben Dias of Portugal during the International Friendly match.

Portugal arrive at the 2026 World Cup as one of the strongest national teams in the world, after their triumph at the 2025 UEFA Nations League. As such, they enter the tournament as top contenders. In their opening match, they face DR Congo in the first game of Group K. Despite their status as favorites, they will be without Rúben Dias in central defense, a significant setback that weakens their back line considerably.

Rúben Dias will not be available for Portugal’s debut against DR Congo, as he is still dealing with physical discomfort following the friendly against Nigeria. “Rúben is not at 100 per cent; there is no point in taking risks. He is recovering and will be available later,” head coach Roberto Martínez reported in the press conference. With this in mind, he could return to the starting lineup in the next match against Uzbekistan.

Instead of Rúben, Roberto Martínez could opt for Tomás Araújo as the ideal partner for Gonçalo Inácio. Both players are highly promising, and Portugal may not face major issues in covering for Dias as both have huge footing skills. In addition, Renato Veiga and Rúben Neves could also play a role from bench if needed. In the absence of leadership in defense, the presence of João Cancelo will be key in helping organize the team.

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As a top contender, Portugal may not face major defensive issues against DR Congo, as their opponents are not typically strong in attack. For this reason, João Neves and Vitinha will once again be key to controlling the tempo of the game, helping to prevent counterattacks from their rivals. In addition, the dribbling ability of Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição could be crucial in breaking through the opposition defensive line.

ronaldo portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Pedro Neto’s goal for Portugal vs Nigeria

Portugal’s defense key to unlocking offense vs DR Congo

Since his arrival, Portugal‘s Roberto Martínez has implemented a fairly attacking style based on high pressing and collective play. Against DR Congo in their 2026 World Cup opener, they could struggle to break down their opponent’s defensive structure. For this reason, the defensive line could be key in enabling their attacking play and securing a victory to take control of Group K.

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Portugal vs DR Congo projected lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Portugal vs DR Congo projected lineups of the 2026 World Cup Group K match

By applying a high press, they would aim to pin DR Congo back in their own half. In this context, the defensive line becomes a key factor, as they would take on an important role in ball progression and build-up play. In addition, they would be responsible for breaking up the opposition’s progression and delivering line-breaking passes to allow Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates to see more of the ball.

Unlike other national teams, Portugal make their defenders a central axis in the construction of play. Pushing into advanced areas and distributing possession, they are able to find gaps in the opposition’s defensive structure. Moreover, they become key partners for João Neves and Vitinha, enabling a solid collective structure that consistently looks for through balls or passes into space, allowing Cristiano Ronaldo to finish first time.

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