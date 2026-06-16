How to watch Iraq vs Norway in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Iraq vs Norway on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Iraq vs Norway WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 16, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Marking their first appearance in the global tournament since 1986, Iraq enters their opening match as a significant underdog, but with the pride of a nation behind them. The journey to this stage was long and arduous, requiring 21 qualification matches. This game represents a monumental occasion for Iraqi soccer, a chance to test themselves against elite European competition on the biggest stage.

For Norway, this clash is loaded with urgency. Returning to the finals for the first time since 1998, they arrive with a perfect qualification record and one of the world’s most feared strikers in Erling Haaland. With powerhouse nations France and Senegal waiting later in the group stage, securing a convincing victory against Iraq is not just expected—it’s essential for their chances of advancing.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The contrast between these two teams’ paths to the tournament could not be starker. Norway stormed through their European qualifying group, winning all eight games and showcasing a devastating attack that averaged 4.6 goals per match. They are a team brimming with confidence and accustomed to dominating opponents. Iraq, meanwhile, navigated a grueling campaign, ultimately securing their spot via an intercontinental playoff, demonstrating resilience but also revealing vulnerabilities against higher-caliber teams.

The tactical battle is expected to be a classic case of attack versus defense. Iraq is likely to deploy a deep, compact defensive block, ceding possession and aiming to frustrate the Norwegian attack. Their game plan will revolve around absorbing pressure and hoping to strike on the rare counter-attack. In contrast, Norway, powered by a Premier League-quality midfield featuring Martin Ødegaard and Sander Berge, will control the tempo, dominate the ball, and patiently work to dismantle Iraq’s low block.

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Motivation for both sides is clear and distinct. For Norway, this opening fixture is a must-win to build momentum and, crucially, goal difference before facing the group’s tougher opponents. A comprehensive victory is the primary objective. For Iraq, the goal is to be competitive and prove they belong at this level. Avoiding a heavy defeat and putting up a spirited fight against a formidable European side would be considered a success for the Group I minnows.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This 2026 tournament match will be the first-ever official meeting between Iraq and Norway. The two nations have never faced each other in either a competitive fixture or a friendly, making this a completely fresh and unpredictable encounter from a historical perspective.

The lack of direct history extends to their experiences against teams from the opposing confederations on this stage. Norway has never played against a team from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in their three previous tournament appearances. Similarly, Iraq has only faced a UEFA opponent once in the finals, a narrow 2-1 defeat to Belgium during their 1986 campaign.

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While historical data between the two is nonexistent, their qualifying campaigns offer clear trends. Norway was an offensive juggernaut, averaging an incredible 7.68 shots on target per game in European qualifying. Iraq, meanwhile, was defensively sound against their regional opposition, conceding just 0.67 goals per game, but their attack will face a monumental step up in class against the Norwegian defense.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both nations enter their opening match with nearly full-strength squads, providing their managers with plenty of options for this crucial first test.

Iraq had a brief injury scare with defender Ahmed Yahya during a pre-tournament friendly, but he has since recovered and is available for selection, though he is expected to start on the bench. Otherwise, coach Graham Arnold has a complete roster to choose from, with no suspensions or other fitness concerns impacting his plans.

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Norway arrives in North America in peak condition. Manager Ståle Solbakken has no injury worries and has successfully managed the minutes of his key stars, including Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, who endured long and demanding seasons with their clubs. A fully fit and rested Norwegian side is a dangerous prospect for any opponent.

Iraq Projected XI (4-4-2): Hassan; Doski, Sulaka, Tahseen, Ali; Bayesh, Al-Ammari, Iqbal, Amyn; Al Hamadi, Hussein.

This traditional 4-4-2 formation is designed for defensive solidity. Iraq will rely on two compact lines of four to deny space and frustrate Norway’s creative players. Forwards Al Hamadi and Hussein will be tasked with holding up the ball and providing an outlet on the counter, with the team’s creative hopes resting on their wingers to deliver quality service when opportunities arise.

Norway Projected XI (4-3-3): Nyland; Møller Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer, Ryerson; Berge, Berg, Ødegaard; Nusa, Sørloth, Haaland.

Norway’s lineup is built to attack. The dynamic front three, led by the prolific Erling Haaland, will be the focal point, supported by the vision and passing range of captain Martin Ødegaard from midfield. The trio of Ødegaard, Berge, and Berg will aim to dominate possession and dictate the flow of the game, relentlessly probing the Iraqi defense for an opening.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch Iraq vs Norway exclusively on Fubo in the United States. The service is compatible with most modern streaming devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and smart TVs from major brands, as well as on web browsers and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every match of the 2026 tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions. You can stream leagues like the Premier League and La Liga, plus tournaments such as the UEFA Champions League, all under one subscription.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/monthor as part of a larger bundle that may include other sports and entertainment networks. Check their website for the latest offers and packages to find the one that best suits your needs.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.