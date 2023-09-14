World Soccer Talk’s Norway national team TV Schedule has every game shown in the US, so you’ll never miss a match.

Unlike the Norway women’s team which are former World Cup, Olympic, and European champions, the men’s side has not been so successful.

The Norwegians have only played in three World Cups – 1938, 1994, and 1998. Though they did make the knockout stage on two of those occasions. At Euros, well, they don’t make Euros very often. In fact, their only appearance was in 2000 where they finished in ninth.

Norway did win a Bronze medal at the 1936 Berlin Olympic Games, when men’s soccer was still a senior tournament and not the U-23 event as it is today. A fun note about Norway is that they are one of very few teams to have played Brazil and never lost. In three friendlies and a World Cup group match against the five-time world champions, Norway is 2-2-0.

Norway TV schedule and streaming links

First game: July 12, 1908 (Loss vs Sweden in Gothenburg)

Manager: Ståle Solbakken

Best World Cup finish: 12th (1938)

Best European Championship Finish: 9th (2000)

Where can I watch the Norway match?

The European Championship (Euros) will feature on FOX networks through the 2028 tournament. So look for games in English on FOX, FS1, and FS2.

Select European games, however, are only available on Fubo on the streaming platform’s exclusive sports channels. This includes some Euro qualifiers and UEFA Nations League games.

TelevisaUnivision (Univision & TUDN in the USA) has Spanish games from these competitions. Games that don’t make it to Spanish TV are streamed live on ViX.

FOX Sports and Telemundo/Peacock will again have World Cup coverage in 2026. It’s an expanded 48-team field for the first time, so Norway’s chances of qualifying have increased.

Watch Norway on Fubo:

Don’t miss a Norway match

