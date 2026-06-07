How to watch Morocco vs Norway match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 International Friendly

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Morocco vs Norway on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Morocco vs Norway WHAT International Friendly WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Sunday, June 7, 2026 WHERE Fubo and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

One of the standout matchups on Sunday’s international friendly schedule will feature two teams with high expectations for the next FIFA World Cup. Norway, back in the tournament after a lengthy absence, continues its preparations behind Erling Haaland and a squad determined to make an impact on the global stage.

Morocco, meanwhile, arrives after its historic fourth-place finish at Qatar 2022—the best World Cup performance by an African nation—and will look to use this marquee test as another step toward a deep run at the upcoming tournament.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Morocco vs Norway and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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