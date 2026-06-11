Mexico vs South Africa: Who will referee the 2026 World Cup opening match?

Mexico face South Africa in the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. Although neither team is among the top contenders for the title, both are aiming to put on a great spectacle as they seek their first victory of the tournament and an early lead in their group. As the 23rd edition of the event gets underway, fans are eager to know who will be the referee for the match at the Estadio Azteca, officially known as Mexico City Stadium.

Wilton Sampaio will be the referee in charge of officiating the match. With this being his third edition of the tournament, the Brazilian referee has become one of the most consistent referees, having held his FIFA badge since 2013. However, he faced significant controversy over his decisions in the France vs. England match at Qatar 2022, even drawing criticism from Harry Maguire.

Accompanying Sampaio, FIFA has decided to assign Bruno Boschilia and Bruno Pires as his assistant referees, both of whom are also Brazilian. In addition, Paraguayan referee Juan Gabriel Benítez will serve as the fourth official. Finally, Colombian referee Nicolás Gallo will be in charge of VAR. With this officiating team in place, Mexico and South Africa will be hoping for a dynamic match in which the focus remains on the soccer rather than on refereeing decisions.

Wilton Sampaio’s last World Cup match ended in controversy

Following his extensive experience, Wilton Sampaio has been appointed as the central referee for the opening match of the 2026 World Cup. While the Brazilian has accumulated considerable experience throughout his career, his most recent appearance at the 2022 World Cup was surrounded by controversy. During the match between France and England, he made decisions that were criticized by then-England captain Harry Maguire.

Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount of England protest to Referee Wilton Sampaio.

After deciding not to award England a penalty and not to give a foul near the box on Bukayo Saka, Sampaio faced heavy criticism. Maguire even had strong words for the referee: “I can’t really explain his performance; the number of decisions he got wrong was actually incredible. Really poor,” he said. Via ITV. However, the Brazilian referee now has the chance to reverse his criticized image in the match between Mexico and South Africa.

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Who were the most recent referees for the World Cup opener?

As the World Cup opener is a highly anticipated event, FIFA usually selects its highest-rated referees, with Wilton Sampaio being the choice for 2026. In the two most recent editions, this approach was repeated, giving the responsibility to referees with extensive international experience.

For the opening match of Qatar 2022, renowned Italian referee Daniele Orsato was selected for the game between Qatar and Ecuador. Likewise, Argentine referee Néstor Pitana was chosen for the match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 edition. With this approach, FIFA aims to keep the focus on the players rather than on refereeing decisions.