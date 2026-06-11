How long is halftime at the 2026 World Cup? Standard rules and final show updates

FIFA is determined to modernize soccer, introducing numerous changes ahead of the 2026 World Cup. As time goes on, technology has taken center stage in the tournament, leading to further adjustments. While the game continues to maintain its fundamental principles, they have decided to make some changes to halftime, but only in one particular scenario.

Ahead of the group stage and knockout stage matches, FIFA is maintaining its standard 15-minute interval between halves. With this, both teams can readjust their tactics in the dressing room while following the traditional format in the group stage.

In the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup, both teams will get 5-minute interval, in case they get into the extra time. If they are not able to break the tie, the winner will be decided into penalty shootout, they will have a 5 minute break.

Unlike previous editions, FIFA has proposed hydration breaks throughout matches. Prioritizing player health, the 2026 World Cup will feature breaks every 22 minutes in each half due to the extremely high temperatures in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Each break will last three minutes, giving players time to recover and readjust tactics if necessary.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino holds the FIFA World Cup trophy.

The 2026 World Cup final will feature significant changes during halftime

Despite maintaining the standard halftime duration for most matches, the 2026 World Cup will introduce certain changes for the tournament final. Adopting the same format as the Super Bowl, halftime will last 25–30 minutes and will feature a musical performance at MetLife Stadium. With this change, FIFA hopes to attract a new audience, creating a distinctive impact, as they reached it in the Club World Cup 2025.

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With another 45 minutes still needing to be played, FIFA could seek to protect the MetLife Stadium pitch by proposing a stage built over the grass. Likewise, they could adopt the same formula they used at the 2025 Club World Cup, placing the artists’ stage in the stands. Following this adjustment, the national teams may need to adapt their recovery processes in order not to lose the rhythm of the game.

World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show will feature Madonna, Shakira, BTS

As this will be the first time a halftime show is held during a World Cup final, FIFA has decided to partner with Global Citizen. With this, they are aiming to organize an event of the same caliber as the Super Bowl. For its first edition, they have decided to rely on three world-class artists: Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. To make this happen, Chris Martin will be responsible for directing the show.

Not only is FIFA aiming to deliver a historic halftime show, but it is also pursuing a social cause. With the involvement of Global Citizen, they hope to raise $100 million for children’s education and sports programs. In addition, they will donate $1 from every ticket sold worldwide. With these changes, they are aiming to revolutionize the event’s broadcast on a historic scale.

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