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Argentina vs Egypt: Date, kickoff time and venue for 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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These teams play for a place in the quarterfinals
© Luke Hales/Getty Images Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesThese teams play for a place in the quarterfinals

The Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup will continue with another exciting match as Argentina play against Egypt for a place in the quarterfinals.

The match is scheduled for July 7 in what promises to be another memorable day of action. The winner will move one step closer to the semifinals, with just two victories separating them from a place in the final four.

Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET at Atlanta Stadium, one of the largest venues used during the tournament. With a capacity of more than 75,000 spectators, the stadium is expected to provide a great atmosphere.

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Their previous match

Argentina and Egypt secured their places in the Round of 16 just a few hours apart. Their group-stage campaigns saw Argentina finish first after three victories, while Egypt finished second behind Belgium.

It was a match with a huge disparity in talent between the two teams, but it proved to be much closer than expected. In a very tense match that needed extra time, Argentina did just enough to win with a Cristian Romero header, securing their place in the next round.

The first team to book its place in this round was Egypt, who had a difficult match against Australia. Even if they took the lead, an equalizer in the second half sent the game to extra time and eventually penalties. Egypt were more clinical in the shootout to advance.

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Their furthest World Cup run

Argentina are three-time champions, while Cape Verde are enjoying the best campaign in their history by reaching the knockout stage in their first appearance. Egypt are also enjoying their best-ever campaign, surpassing their previous best from 1934, when they were eliminated in their only match in a 16-team tournament.

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