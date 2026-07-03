Cristiano Ronaldo finally erases painful 20-year-old personal World Cup record curse with historic Croatia goal

Cristiano Ronaldo and the Selecao delivered an absolute spectacle in their 2026 World Cup battle against Croatia. After falling behind early, Portugal staged a gritty, hard-fought comeback to draw level and keep their tournament hopes alive in a tense win-or-go-home thriller. Naturally, all eyes were on their talismanic captain, who once again stepped up to provide the defining magic millions of fans were waiting to see.

Beyond the immediate stakes of surviving the Round of 32, a much deeper narrative hung over Portugal’s clash with Croatia. For Cristiano Ronaldo, the fixture presented a chance to banish a ghost that had haunted his international career for exactly two decades.

Few players have achieved what Ronaldo has during more than two decades at the highest level. From winning five UEFA Champions League titles and five Ballon d’Or awards to lifting the UEFA European Championship and multiple UEFA Nations League trophies with Portugal, his résumé has long placed him among the greatest players in soccer history.

The World Cup, however, continued to present one unusual statistical anomaly. Despite scoring 10 goals during the previous World Cup group stages, Ronaldo had never managed to find the net once the knockout rounds began.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Before facing Croatia, the 41-year-old icon had featured in eight World Cup knockout matches, spanning tournaments in 2006, 2010, 2018 and 2022. During those appearances, he accumulated 569 minutes without scoring or providing an assist, despite frequently being Portugal’s primary attacking threat.

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The curse finally comes to an end

Everything changed after Croatia opened the scoring through Ivan Perišić during the second half. Portugal was awarded a penalty following a VAR review, presenting Ronaldo with another opportunity under immense pressure. The captain stepped forward calmly and converted from the penalty spot, bringing Portugal level while simultaneously ending one of the most unusual statistical droughts in World Cup history.

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The goal marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s first-ever strike in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. After more than 20 years since making his World Cup debut, one of soccer’s most persistent talking points had finally disappeared. The achievement carried additional significance because Ronaldo also became the oldest player ever to score in a World Cup knockout-stage match at 41 years of age.

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Years of frustration finally disappear

The statistic had often surprised soccer supporters because Ronaldo has consistently delivered on soccer’s biggest stages. Yet the World Cup knockout rounds had always been different.

Before facing Croatia, Ronaldo had attempted 29 shots across eight knockout matches without scoring, tying Brazil legend Roberto Carlos for the most attempts without a knockout goal since detailed records began in 1966.

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Many of those efforts came from difficult positions. Statistics showed that 76% of Ronaldo’s knockout-stage attempts were struck from outside the penalty area, producing a significantly lower expected-goals value compared to his group-stage opportunities.

Portugal also encountered elite opposition throughout Ronaldo’s World Cup career, including the Netherlands, England, France, Spain, Uruguay, Switzerland, and Morocco. Nearly every knockout contest proved to be an extremely tight encounter.