How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

In one of the most fascinating Round of 32 matchups of the 2026 World Cup, defending champion Argentina takes on history-making debutant Cape Verde. This decisive, win-or-go-home clash in Miami will see Lionel Messi face off against a resilient underdog that has already proven it belongs on the global stage. Let’s take a closer look at the knockout scenarios and how the ultimate victor will impact the rest of the 2026 World Cup bracket.

Argentina has looked every bit like a defending champion during the group stage, winning all three matches while scoring freely and remaining solid defensively. Lionel Scaloni’s side has extended an impressive winning streak, with Messi once again leading the way after producing six goals during the tournament.

Cape Verde, meanwhile, has written one of the greatest stories of the competition. The African nation reached the knockout stage in its first-ever World Cup appearance, becoming the first debutant since Slovakia in 2010 to achieve that feat after earning draws against Spain, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

The Blue Sharks have demonstrated remarkable tactical flexibility throughout the tournament. Whether defending deep against stronger opponents or pressing higher up the field, Bubista’s side has shown discipline, organization, and resilience that few expected before the competition began.

Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts Status 1. Argentina 3-0-0 +7 9 Advanced 2. Austria 1-1-1 0 4 Advanced 3. Algeria 1-1-1 -2 4 Eliminated 4. Jordan 0-0-3 -5 0 Eliminated

At 39 years old, Lionel Messi continues to perform at an extraordinary level. The Inter Miami star has already scored six goals at this World Cup and has now found the net in seven consecutive World Cup matches dating back to Qatar 2022.

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Pos Team W-D-L GD Pts Status 1. Spain 2-1-0 +5 7 Advanced 2. Cabo Verde 0-3-0 0 3 Advanced 3. Uruguay 0-2-1 -1 2 Eliminated 4. Saudi Arabia 0-2-1 -4 2 Eliminated

What happens if Argentina wins and Cape Verde loses?

Should Argentina defeat Cape Verde, whether in normal time, extra time, or on penalties, the defending champion would move into the Round of 16 to face the winner of Australia versus Egypt.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Austria.

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That outcome would keep Scaloni’s men firmly on course for another deep tournament run. With Messi enjoying outstanding form and the squad playing confidently, Argentina would remain one of the strongest contenders to lift the trophy once again.

For Cape Verde, defeat would still represent the end of an unforgettable campaign. Reaching the knockout rounds in a debut World Cup appearance has already secured the nation’s place among the tournament’s biggest success stories.

What happens if the match is level after 90 minutes?

A draw after regulation does not eliminate either side immediately. Instead, FIFA’s knockout rules require the teams to play 30 minutes of extra time, divided into two 15-minute periods.

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Giovani Lo Celso #11 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Jordan.

If neither side can find a winner during extra time, the contest proceeds to a penalty shootout, where one nation advances and the other is eliminated. Regardless of how the winner emerges, the successful team will occupy the same place in the Round of 16 bracket against Australia or Egypt.

What happens if Cape Verde wins and Argentina loses?

A Cape Verde victory would rank among the greatest upsets in World Cup history. Eliminating the defending champion would send the tournament debutant into the Round of 16 and dramatically alter the knockout landscape.

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Vozinha of Cape Verde.

The Blue Sharks would inherit Argentina’s place in the bracket and continue their remarkable journey against either Australia or Egypt. Lionel Scaloni’s side, meanwhile, would suffer an early exit, ending its hopes of becoming the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.