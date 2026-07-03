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Video: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina against Cape Verde, reaches 20 World Cup goals

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi celebrates a goal for Argentina.

Lionel Messi continues to prove, match after match, that he’s Argentina’s most important player. The captain scored his team’s opening goal in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash against Cape Verde, giving Argentina a partial lead and putting them on course for the next round.

After roughly 30 minutes of Cape Verde showing a solid defense, Lisandro Martinez placed an excellent through ball that Messi received inside the box, controlling it before unleashing a powerful shot that left Vozinha with no chance.

With that strike, the Argentine legend moves into the lead as this edition’s top scorer with seven goals, and extends his own record as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history with 20 goals.

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Messi extends his own record to eight straight World Cup matches with a goal

Messi’s strike against Cape Verde wasn’t just about padding his all-time tally — it also stretched a record that already stood alone in World Cup history heading into this match.

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

The Argentine captain had already set the mark for most consecutive World Cup matches scored in, and today’s goal extended it further, now standing at eight consecutive matches, a run that began during Argentina’s title-winning campaign in Qatar, where he scored in each of the final four matches.

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Adding more records to Messi, with this goal he also became the first player ever to score in every possible round of the World Cup: Matchday 1, Matchday 2, and Matchday 3 of the group stage, the Round of 32, the Round of 16, the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and the final.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
How far have Cape Verde advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

How far have Cape Verde advanced in the World Cup? All-time historical records and best finishes

The most surprising thing of the World Cup has been Cape Verde continuing in the competition after the group round.

Why isn’t Julian Alvarez starting for Argentina against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Julian Alvarez starting for Argentina against Cape Verde at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina face Cape Verde in a crucial 2026 World Cup Round of 32 match, where Julian Alvarez will start from the bench.

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Cape Verde could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Let's take a closer look at the knockout scenarios and how the ultimate victor will impact the rest of the 2026 World Cup bracket.

Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Cape Verde confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Cape Verde confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Argentina and Cape Verde face off in a crucial Round of 32 duel at the 2026 World Cup, where both sides are looking to secure a place among the tournament's best 16 teams.

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