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‘I want you to attend one of my games!’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s heartwarming act brings hope to young Venezuelan earthquake survivor

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after a 2-1 win vs Croatia.
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates after a 2-1 win vs Croatia.

Beyond his monumental status in soccer, Cristiano Ronaldo is making headlines for a touching off-pitch gesture. In the wake of a devastating earthquake in Venezuela, the forward reached out to a young survivor whose story caught his attention. The Portuguese superstar’s heartwarming act of kindness has quickly inspired millions around the world, highlighting the beautiful moments of human connection that can emerge even after unimaginable tragedy.

The emotional story emerged after the catastrophic earthquakes that struck Venezuela in late June 2026, leaving widespread destruction and thousands of victims. Amid the tragedy, one young survivor’s wish eventually reached one of soccer’s biggest icons, setting the stage for a remarkable moment of compassion.

The powerful twin earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck Venezuela on June 24, 2026, causing severe destruction across Caracas and La Guaira. Buildings collapsed, rescue teams searched tirelessly through rubble, and countless families were left grieving as the humanitarian crisis unfolded.

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Among those rescued was Andres Mieles, a young boy whose life changed forever during the disaster. He lost his family and suffered injuries that resulted in the amputation of one of his legs, beginning a long road to physical and emotional recovery inside a hospital.

Despite enduring unimaginable hardship, Andres held onto one dream that continued to motivate him. His greatest wish was to one day watch Cristiano Ronaldo play in person.

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Ronaldo answers Andres’ wish

When Ronaldo learned about Andres’ story, he chose to respond personally rather than letting the request pass unnoticed. The Portuguese star recorded a heartfelt video message that was later shown to the young survivor during his recovery. “I want you to attend one of my games!” Ronaldo told Andres, while also offering words of encouragement as the youngster continues his rehabilitation.

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The message quickly spread across social media after journalist Fabrizio Romano and Spanish newspaper Diario AS shared the touching exchange. Hospital footage showed Andres watching Ronaldo’s video on a phone, creating an emotional scene that resonated with soccer fans across the globe.

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Gesture that brought hope

Beyond the invitation itself, Ronaldo’s message offered something equally valuable: hope. Knowing that one of the world’s greatest players had taken time to speak directly to him provided Andres with fresh motivation during an incredibly difficult chapter of his life.

Portugal&#039;s best performance in the competition was a long time ago

Portugal’s best performance in the competition was a long time ago

As confirmed by the reports, Ronaldo invited Andres to attend one of his matches once he has fully recovered, giving the youngster a goal to work toward throughout his rehabilitation.

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The act also reflected the veteran’s long-standing reputation for helping people away from the soccer pitch. Throughout his career, the Portuguese captain has frequently supported charitable causes, donated to humanitarian efforts, and reached out personally to supporters facing life-changing circumstances.

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