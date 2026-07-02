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Why isn’t Joao Félix starting for Portugal against Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Felix may enter from the bench
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesFelix may enter from the bench

A very interesting match in this round of the 2026 World Cup sees Croatia face Portugal, with the starting lineup confirmed and João Félix among the notable players not included in the starting eleven.

The reason Félix is not starting is a technical decision from Roberto Martínez, who has chosen Rafael Leão as the left winger for this match. It is a tactical preference rather than an injury or fitness issue.

While Félix remains an important attacking option for Portugal, he is expected to be used from the bench. The coaching staff preferred Leão’s pace and direct running in open space for a match that is expected to feature quick transitions and high intensity.

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