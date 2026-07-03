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World Cup Daily Recap: Ronaldo Makes Knockout History as Croatia Heartbroken by VAR

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring

The Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup just served up its most emotionally exhausting, high-stakes day of drama yet. On the newest daily update from Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa recounts his firsthand experience living through a historic tactical thriller that spelled the end of a legendary international generation.

Listen to the full matchday vlog and tactical review on Spotify to feel the stadium atmosphere.

While Spain comfortably handled business earlier in the day with a clinical 3-0 dismantling of Austria, the entire football world pivoted its attention to a packed BMO Field in Toronto. With the legendary World Cup careers of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modrić hanging completely in the balance, Portugal and Croatia engaged in an instant classic.

The match provided a monumental milestone for Ronaldo, who broke his career-long drought by scoring his first-ever goal in a World Cup knockout stage. However, the story of the match belonged to Croatia’s agonizing luck in front of goal. The Vatreni repeatedly found the back of the net, only to be denied time and again by the assistant referee’s flag.

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The peak of the stadium drama arrived deep into stoppage time. In the 13th minute of added time, Croatia thought they had secured a breathtaking equalizer to force extra time, only for VAR to intervene and rule the goal out for an incredibly tight offside decision—sealing a dramatic 2-1 victory for Portugal and sending a devastated Croatian side home.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to get the complete breakdown of the disallowed goals, historical milestones, and updating Round of 16 bracket.

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