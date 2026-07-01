Harry Kane’s 72-goal season surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo, with only Lionel Messi ahead this century

Harry Kane stepped up as England’s savior at the 2026 World Cup, netting a dramatic second-half brace to power his national team to a 2-1 comeback victory over DR Congo while continuing his historic individual scoring run. Today’s double brought Kane’s staggering goal tally to 72 for the current season, officially eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo and leaving him trailing only Lionel Messi for the most prolific scoring campaign of the 21st century.

While his UEFA Champions League dreams evaporated in a semifinal exit against PSG, Kane put together one of the most dominant individual goalscoring campaigns in elite soccer history. Across 51 appearances during the 2025-26 club calendar, the Englishman exploded for 61 goals in a Bayern Munich shirt, with 36 of those strikes coming in domestic play to secure his status as Europe’s undisputed Golden Boot winner.

Kane seamlessly translated that lethal club form onto the international stage with the Three Lions. After banging in six goals across the UEFA qualifiers and international friendlies, the clinical striker has tacked on five more tallies at the 2026 World Cup, single-handedly turning the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot into a wide-open thriller.

That combined total of 72 goals places Kane alone in second place for the most goals scored in a single season since the turn of the century. That position was previously occupied for over a decade by Cristiano Ronaldo, who famously terrorized opposing defenses during the 2011-12 campaign by racking up 69 goals in 69 total appearances.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid celebrating.

During that unforgettable third season with Real Madrid, Ronaldo made history by scoring 46 goals in La Liga, 10 in the Champions League, three in the Copa del Rey, and one in the Spanish Supercopa, totaling 60 club goals in 55 matches. When paired with his nine goals in 14 appearances for Portugal across friendlies and Euro qualifiers, his final tally sat at 69, a benchmark that has now been overtaken by Kane.

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Messi stands alone at the summit

Despite not playing as a traditional target man, instead revolutionizing the sport under Pep Guardiola as a pioneering false nine, Lionel Messi established an era-defining goalscoring standard that will remain incredibly difficult for Kane to equal, even as the Englishman knocks on the door.

During that legendary 2011-12 season, Messi set a seemingly unbreakable world record by scoring 82 goals in 69 total appearances. While wearing the iconic FC Barcelona shirt, the Argentine maestro struck 50 times in La Liga, 14 times in the Champions League, and added nine more goals across various domestic and European cup competitions.

On the international stage, Messi duplicated that ruthless efficiency by logging nine goals in nine appearances for the Argentina national team to finalize his 82-goal masterpiece. In sharp contrast to Kane and Ronaldo, Messi reached his total without the benefit of a major summer tournament like the Euros or the World Cup, compiling his international stats purely through friendlies and CONMEBOL qualifiers ahead of the 2014 World Cup.

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It is crucial to clarify that this particular seasonal benchmark is entirely separate from the record for the most goals scored in a single calendar year, which Messi also monopolizes. While Kane currently trails Messi’s club-and-country seasonal record by 10 goals, Messi’s separate calendar-year milestone stands at an astonishing 91 goals scored in 2012, a legendary feat that remains firmly out of reach.