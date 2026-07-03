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World Cup Recap: Ronaldo Heroics Guide Portugal Past Croatia as Spain and Switzerland Dominate

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.
Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

The single-elimination pressure of the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage has produced its most high-profile tactical battles yet. On the latest edition of The 90th Minute, co-hosts Dan Riccio and Blake Price return to dissect a historic matchday defined by legendary individual impacts, clinical statement victories, and structural defensive masterclasses.

Listen to the full episode on Spotify to hear the complete knockout breakdown.

The headline event centered around an instant-classic blockbuster between Portugal and Croatia. Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another unforgettable chapter to his legendary international career, finding the back of the net to help a resilient Portuguese squad survive a grueling tactical chess match. The hosts analyze the game’s major turning points, a controversial offside decision that swung the momentum, and debate whether Gonçalo Ramos should be integrated into the starting lineup moving forward.

Meanwhile, Spain looked every bit like tournament favorites. La Roja put together a thoroughly dominant, complete performance to cruise past Austria with a resounding statement victory. The daily recap also focuses on Switzerland’s impressive tactical run; the Swiss delivered a pristine defensive masterclass to completely shut out Algeria, propelled by another clinical strike from their in-form talisman Breel Embolo.

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Looking ahead to local storylines, the duo turns their attention to Canada’s highly anticipated upcoming Round of 16 match against Morocco. They evaluate the tactical challenges awaiting Les Rouges before wrapping up the show with deep previews, tournament breakout stars, and predictions for upcoming fixtures like Argentina taking on Cape Verde and Colombia facing Ghana.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out The 90th Minute on Spotify to stay entirely up to date on final scores, updated bracket dynamics, and expert knockout reviews.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
World Cup Daily Recap: Ronaldo Makes Knockout History as Croatia Heartbroken by VAR

World Cup Daily Recap: Ronaldo Makes Knockout History as Croatia Heartbroken by VAR

Adrian Sousa from Rabona TV breaks down an insane night in Toronto as Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first World Cup knockout goal and VAR denies Croatia.

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Dan Riccio and Blake Price recap high-octane Round of 32 survival stories on The 90th Minute, featuring dramatic wins for England, Belgium, and the USA.

World Cup Daily Recap: Unstoppable France Crushes Sweden to Lock in Round of 16

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Rabona TV analyzes France's dominant 3-0 victory over Sweden, Kylian Mbappé's brace, and historic knockout wins for Mexico and Norway.

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