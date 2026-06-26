How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Uruguay could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Spain face Uruguay at Guadalajara Stadium on 2026 World Cup Matchday 3 of Group H, with La Roja needing just one more result to seal top spot while the South Americans face a win-or-go-home reality.

Luis de la Fuente’s squad endured a shock start to their campaign, playing out a goalless draw against Cape Verde in their opener. However, the European champions roared back on Matchday 2, dismantling Saudi Arabia 4-0 behind goals from Lamine Yamal, a Mikel Oyarzabal brace, and a late own goal.

That statement win leaves Spain with four points and a healthy +4 goal differential, putting them firmly in control of Group H heading into the final round of fixtures. Uruguay, meanwhile, arrive at this one in must-win territory.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side has been unable to find a win through two matches, opening with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia before being held again, this time 2-2 by Cape Verde. That leaves La Celeste on just two points and level on goal difference with Cape Verde, who face Saudi Arabia in Houston at the exact same time this match kicks off.

Agustin Canobbio celebrates a goal for Uruguay. (Getty Images)

What happens if Spain beat Uruguay?

If Spain defeat Uruguay at Guadalajara Stadium, they will win Group H outright, regardless of the result in Houston, and advance to the Round of 32 as the group winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also How to watch Uruguay vs Spain in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

For Uruguay, a loss would be catastrophic. It would leave them on two points with little to no realistic path through as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams, given how crowded that picture already is across the other groups.

What happens if Spain and Uruguay draw?

A draw would be enough for Spain to clinch top spot in Group H, since their +4 goal differential cushion is effectively insurmountable for Cape Verde unless the African debutants beat Saudi Arabia by an enormous margin.

For Uruguay, a draw would push them to three points, potentially finishing in either second or third place depending on the result of the other match. A draw in Houston would leave the South Americans level on points with Cape Verde, with whom they would also share the same goal difference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In that scenario, second place would likely come down to goals scored, and if still level, the team conduct (fair play) score, with Uruguay’s superior FIFA ranking serving as the final tiebreaker.

However, a win for either Cape Verde or Saudi Arabia would see Uruguay cede second place in the group and drop to third, leaving them to hope for a path through to the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

What happens if Spain lose to Uruguay?

A win for La Celeste would send Uruguay through to the Round of 32 regardless of what happens between Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, lifting them to five points and likely the top of the group unless Cape Verde also win by a wide enough margin to overturn the goal-difference gap.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain, even in defeat, would still very likely advance. Sitting on four points with a strong goal differential cushion, the Europeans would only drop to third place if Cape Verde manage a win over Saudi Arabia, since the other two possible results would leave the 2010 champions in second.