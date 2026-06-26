Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Is Lamine Yamal playing? Uruguay vs Spain confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Federico Valverde of Uruguay and Lamine Yamal of Spain.
© Getty ImagesFederico Valverde of Uruguay and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

Uruguay and Spain meet at Guadalajara Stadium in the final round of 2026 World Cup Group D fixtures, with both nations knowing the result will go a long way toward deciding who tops the group and who books a Round of 32 spot.

Spain head into this one in pole position after their dramatic turnaround. La Roja opened the tournament with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde but responded emphatically on Matchday 2, beating Saudi Arabia 4-0.

For this crucial game looking to secure a spot in the next round, Lamine Yamal will start, as the forward returned to the lineup against Saudi Arabia after being eased back from injury.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Uruguay, meanwhile, arrive under considerably more pressure. Marcelo Bielsa’s side has been unable to turn good performances into wins, playing out a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia before another leveled match, this time 2-2 against Cape Verde.

Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal for Spain. (Getty Images)

Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal for Spain. (Getty Images)

With just two points to their name, La Celeste know a win is the safest route into the knockout stage, while anything less leaves their fate tangled up with the simultaneous Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia game in Houston.

Advertisement
How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Uruguay could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

see also

How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Uruguay could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Spain confirmed lineup

Luis De la Fuente looks set to stick with the same approach that overwhelmed Saudi Arabia, only making one change as Alex Baena will replace Nico Williams on the front.

Spain’s confirmed starting XI: Unai Simón; Marcos Llorente, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Mikel Merino, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.

Uruguay confirmed lineup

For this game, Marcelo Bielsa decided to use Darwin Núñez ahead of Federico Viñas, who struggled to make an impact in the draw with Cape Verde. With everything on the line, Bielsa will turn to his most clinical finisher from kickoff.

Advertisement

Uruguay’s confirmed starting XI: Fernando Muslera; Guillermo Varela, Sebastián Cáceres, Mathías Olivera, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Federico Valverde, Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur; Agustín Canobbio, Darwin Núñez, Maximiliano Araújo.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why Bielsa substituted Valverde during Uruguay’s defeat to Spain: ‘I wanted more presence in attack’

Why Bielsa substituted Valverde during Uruguay’s defeat to Spain: ‘I wanted more presence in attack’

Marcelo Bielsa revealed the reason behind substituting Federico Valverde in Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Spain

Why isn’t Ronald Araujo playing for Uruguay against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Ronald Araujo playing for Uruguay against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Why is Ronald Araujo not playing for Uruguay vs Spain today? Get the official medical update on the Barcelona defender's calf injury at the 2026 World Cup.

Alex Baena sends Spain to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after a 1-0 win vs Uruguay

Alex Baena sends Spain to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after a 1-0 win vs Uruguay

Spain secured their place in the Round of 32 after beating Uruguay 1-0, with the winning goal scored by Alex Baena, while the South Americans were left out of the 2026 World Cup.

How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Uruguay could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

How Spain’s win, draw, or loss vs Uruguay could impact the 2026 World Cup Group H standings

Spain clash with Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup Matchday 3, in a decisive game that will define the Round 32 qualifying teams from Group H.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo