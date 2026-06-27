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Why isn’t Lionel Messi starting for Argentina against Jordan at the 2026 World Cup?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi of Argentina.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Argentina.

Argentina face Jordan in Dallas to close out the 2026 World Cup group stage, but the biggest headline ahead of kickoff has nothing to do with the result. Lionel Messi will not be in the starting lineup for the decisive Matchday 3 fixture.

Despite Messi entering the match as the tournament’s leading scorer with five goals, coach Lionel Scaloni has opted to start him on the bench for Argentina’s group finale. Stepping into the lineup in Messi’s place will be Nico Paz, who made his World Cup debut earlier in the tournament after coming on as a substitute against Algeria.

The decision comes down to a combination of timing and squad management rather than any fitness concern. Argentina have already secured top spot in Group J regardless of the result against Jordan, and with nothing left to play for in terms of the standings, Scaloni is using the match to reward squad members who have featured less throughout the group stage.

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Scaloni was upfront about the decision when asked directly. “Leo is going to start on the bench” the Argentina coach confirmed to reporters during a press conference ahead of today’s clash. The Argentine added that “Messi will most likely play the second half” as part of a plan to manage his workload while still giving him valuable minutes before the knockout rounds begin.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Austria.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring against Austria. (Getty Images)

Argentina’s lineup to face Jordan

For this Matchday 3 clash, Scaloni will give several players the chance to log minutes at this World Cup, making multiple changes compared to the lineup that faced Austria.

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

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How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

Argentina’s confirmed lineup: Emiliano Martínez; Giuliano Simeone, Nicolás Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso; Nico Paz; Julián Álvarez, Lautaro Martínez.

Argentina’s Round of 32 clash with Cape Verde is set

Regardless of how the Jordan match unfolds, Argentina already know exactly where their World Cup title defense continues. The result of Group H, sealed by Spain’s win over Uruguay, confirmed Cape Verde as the second-place finisher in that group, setting up a Round of 32 showdown between La Albiceleste and the World Cup debutants.

The match is scheduled for Friday, July 3 at Miami Stadium, a venue with personal significance for Argentina as they claimed the Copa America title against Colombia in 2024 in that stadium.

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For Argentina, the matchup represents a clear opportunity to continue their push for back-to-back titles, but Scaloni’s side will be wary of a Cape Verde team that has already proven capable of frustrating much higher-ranked opposition, advancing without losing a single match.

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