Why isn’t Enzo Fernandez starting for Argentina against Jordan at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina is set to face Jordan for its final match of the 2026 World Cup group stage tonight, Saturday, June 27th, at AT&T Stadium with a ticket to the Round of 32 already firmly secured. As one of the most vital anchors of the Albiceleste, the absence of Enzo Fernandez from the starting lineup has raised several questions among fans.

Fernandez will start on the bench tonight due to a tactical decision by head coach Lionel Scaloni. The Argentina boss made his intentions clear ahead of kickoff, stating that because the team has already qualified for the knockout rounds, he wanted to heavily rotate the squad to give depth players an opportunity, with the Chelsea midfielder being part of that planned rest.

Instead, Scaloni has opted for a central midfield double-pivot featuring Leandro Paredes and Exequiel Palacios, with the latter making his tournament debut tonight. Other notable players earning their first minutes of this World Cup campaign in tonight’s heavily rotated lineup include Giuliano Simeone, Giovani Lo Celso, and Marcos Senesi.

Prior to tonight’s clash, Fernandez had played every single minute of the tournament, a stat that underscores his indispensable role in the squad. Across the first two victories over Algeria and Austria, the midfielder completed 126 passes and logged 14 ball recoveries, serving as the central engine for both Argentina’s buildup play and defensive structure.

Kevin Danso #3 of Austria controls the ball against Enzo Fernandez #24 of Argentina.

Fernandez emerges as one of Scaloni’s untouchables

One of the defining hallmarks of Scaloni’s highly successful tenure with Argentina has been his willingness to ruthlessly rotate his squad as major tournaments progress, a formula that has paid off in multiple Copa America runs and past World Cups. Yet, even within his fluid system, a select few players have established themselves as completely un-droppable fixtures, with Fernandez firmly in that elite tier.

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Excluding goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, only three outfield players logged all 180 minutes for Argentina across the first two matches of this 2026 edition: defender Lisandro Martinez, alongside midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Fernandez. Even as Scaloni utilized all five available substitutions in the matches against Algeria and Austria to manage energy levels, that core trio remained entirely untouched on the pitch.

Interestingly, none of those three ironmen were included in the starting lineup to face Jordan tonight. Sitting them completely further reinforces the reality that Martinez, Mac Allister, and Fernandez are Scaloni’s most trusted stars, being bubble-wrapped now to ensure they are at peak fitness for the single-elimination knockout stage.