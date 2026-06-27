Who, when and where will Colombia and Portugal play in the Round of 32? Group K final standings

The 2026 World Cup group stage is rapidly drawing to a close, and the final standings for Group K are officially in the books. Colombia have advanced as the group winner, punching their ticket to the Round of 32 alongside Portugal, which secured a second-place finish.

Colombia only needed to avoid defeat against Portugal to seal top spot, and that’s exactly what they got, playing out a 0-0 draw in Miami to close out the group stage unbeaten. Los Cafeteros finished Group K with seven points, having also beaten DR Congo and Uzbekistan earlier in the competition.

On the flip side, Portugal had to settle for second place after failing to find a way past a well-organized Colombian defense. The Selecao finished on five points, a tally still good enough to comfortably secure their spot in the knockout stage behind Colombia.

DR Congo finished third in the group with four points after securing a crucial 3-1 win against Uzbekistan, a result that keep them alive as one of the tournament’s eight best third-placed teams. On the other hand, Uzbekistan finished bottom of the group and are eliminated from the tournament.

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Round of 32 venues and potential matchups

By virtue of winning Group K, Colombia will play their Round of 32 match on July 3 at Kansas City Stadium, against one of the wild-card third-place finishers emerging from Groups D, E, I, J, or L.

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Depending on how the wild-card picture settles, Colombia’s path could open up against the likes of Ghana, Algeria, or Sweden, among other third-place contenders still waiting to learn their fate.

As for Portugal, the European side will take the pitch for its knockout opener on July 2 at Toronto Stadium. Their opponent will be Croatia, as they finished as the runner-up from Group L, after defeating Ghana in their own group finale.

For their part, DR Congo would be securing a historic qualification to the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in their history, where they could potentially run into a big nation like England on July 1 at Atlanta Stadium.

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Group K standings