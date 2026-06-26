How to watch Uruguay vs Spain in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Uruguay vs Spain on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Uruguay vs Spain WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Friday, June 26, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Uruguay enters the final matchday of the group stage with their tournament hopes hanging by a thread. Marcelo Bielsa‘s side has yet to secure a win and now faces the daunting task of getting a result against one of the pre-tournament favorites. The pressure is immense, as anything less than a victory could see them exit the competition prematurely, a scenario few would have predicted for the South American powerhouse.

Spain, meanwhile, arrives with the confidence of a team in formidable form. After a stunning 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia, they sit comfortably atop the group and need only a draw to secure first place. Unbeaten in 32 consecutive matches in regular time, La Roja will look to make a statement and carry their dominant momentum into the knockout rounds, making this a high-stakes clash of desperation versus ambition.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The season trajectories of these two nations could not be more different. Uruguay has stumbled through the group stage, collecting just two points from draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. Despite creating numerous chances, their inability to convert has been a major concern. In stark contrast, Spain has looked every bit the title contender, shaking off an opening draw to dismantle Saudi Arabia with an attacking masterclass, showcasing their depth and tactical flexibility.

The tactical battle will likely pit Spain‘s signature possession-based style against Uruguay’s aggressive, high-press approach. Spain has averaged over 70% possession in the tournament, completing more passes in the final third than any other team. While Uruguay also prefers to control the ball, they will almost certainly be forced into a more reactive, counter-attacking posture. The match will be decided by whether Uruguay can disrupt Spain‘s rhythm and exploit transitions, or if Spain’s patient buildup can unlock a desperate Uruguayan defense.

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Motivation is clear and potent for both squads. For Uruguay, it’s a matter of survival; they must secure a positive result to have any hope of advancing. For Spain, the goal is to cement their status as group winners, which would likely grant them a more favorable matchup in the Round of 32. While a draw is sufficient for Spain, their recent form suggests they will push for a victory to eliminate any doubt.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

Historically, official encounters between Uruguay and Spain have been exceptionally tight. In their three competitive meetings, Spain has claimed one victory, with the other two matches ending in draws. Their most recent clash was in the 2013 Confederations Cup, where Spain emerged with a 2-1 win thanks to goals from Pedro and Roberto Soldado.

Looking at their tournament history, the two nations played to a 0-0 draw in the 1990 global tournament and a 2-2 draw in the 1950 edition. These results underscore a long-standing pattern of closely contested matches where neither side has been able to establish clear dominance over the other on the biggest stage.

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Spain holds a respectable record against CONMEBOL teams in this competition, with six wins, four draws, and five losses in 15 games. Uruguay, however, has often found European opposition challenging, posting a record of 12 wins, 11 draws, and 16 losses across 39 matches. This trend suggests Spain may hold a slight historical edge when facing South American opponents compared to Uruguay‘s record against European sides.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are managing key injuries heading into this decisive group stage finale, which could force tactical adjustments from both managers.

Uruguay‘s defensive stability is under threat, as key defender Ronald Araujo is not expected to recover from a calf injury in time for this match. The creative void in midfield also continues, with Giorgian De Arrascaeta also ruled out as he continues his recovery. These absences put significant pressure on the rest of the squad to step up in a must-win scenario.

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Spain will be without Victor Munoz, who reaggravated a muscle strain and will miss the match. However, the big news for La Roja is the expected return of Nico Williams to the starting lineup, a move designed to get him back to full match fitness ahead of the knockout rounds. His inclusion alongside the explosive Lamine Yamal promises to give Spain a dynamic and threatening frontline.

Uruguay Projected XI (4-3-3):

Muslera; Sanabria, Olivera, Cáceres, Varela; Valverde, Ugarte, Bentancur; Araújo, Canobbio, Viñas.

With Araujo and De Arrascaeta sidelined, Marcelo Bielsa is likely to stick with the same attacking trio that featured in the previous game. The midfield trio of Valverde, Ugarte, and Bentancur will be crucial in trying to win the possession battle against Spain‘s elite passers.

Spain Projected XI (4-3-3):

Simón; Cucurella, Cubarsí, Laporte, Porro; Pedri, Olmo, Rodri; Williams, Yamal, Oyarzabal.

Luis de la Fuente is expected to reinsert Nico Williams on the wing to form a potent attacking trio with Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal. The midfield foundation of Pedri, Olmo, and Rodri provides the control and creativity needed to dictate the game’s tempo from the start.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Uruguay vs Spain live stream on Fubo. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including computers, smartphones (iOS and Android), tablets, and smart TVs such as Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

A subscription to Fubo gives you access to every single match of the 2026 tournament. In addition to the global showpiece, the platform also carries other major soccer competitions, ensuring you have a year-round pass to the beautiful game.

The service is available for a competitive price of $14.99 per month, or as part of a bundle that offers even greater value. This gives you a legal and reliable way to watch the Uruguay vs Spain channel without interruption.

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SEE MORE: Schedule for all World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.