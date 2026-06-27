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Why isn’t Alexis Mac Allister starting for Argentina against Jordan at the 2026 World Cup?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesAlexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Despite the uncertainties on their performances, Argentina have remained one of the best teams at the 2026 World Cup. Maintaining a highly attacking style of play, they have stayed unbeaten in the tournament and are the leaders of Group J. Despite the team’s excellent form, head coach Lionel Scaloni has surprised everyone by leaving Alexis Mac Allister on the bench for the final group-stage match against Jordan.

Alexis Mac Allister is fully fit to play for Argentina vs. Jordan. However, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to leave him on the bench for tactical reasons and to give him some physical rest. With this in mind, he is expected to make a comeback for the Round of 32, as he remains a cornerstone of the midfield. With his passing ability and defensive consistency, he is one of the main reasons behind Argentina’s consistency in their play.

Under Lionel Scaloni, Alexis has become one of the best players in the world. Although he is not a player who stands out statistically, he is the key behind the team’s ability to play out from the back and remain defensively solid. At 27 years old, Mac Allister is already one of Argentina’s regular starters, winning the 2022 World Cup, where he established in the starting lineup, and the 2024 Copa América, which saw Leandro Paredes move to the bench.

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Far from Lionel Scaloni’s decision being about underestimating Jordan, he is looking to manage the minutes of his biggest stars. With six points and a significant goal difference advantage, they have almost secured first place in Group J. After coming off a very demanding season at Liverpool, head coach is looking to manage the physical workload of Alexis Mac Allister so that he is in full physical condition for the 2026 World Cup knockout stage.

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina being pressed by Ibrahim Maza #22 and Amine Gouiri #9 of Algeria.

Alexis Mac Allister #20 of Argentina being pressed by Ibrahim Maza #22 and Amine Gouiri #9 of Algeria.

Who will take Alexis Mac Allister’s spot in Argentina vs Jordan?

Argentina have decided to maintain their philosophy of play against Jordan: A high press and an attacking style. Despite the absence of Alexis Mac Allister from the starting lineup, head coach Lionel Scaloni is committed to maintaining strong control of possession. To do so, Leandro Paredes returns to the starting lineup. As one of the most experienced players in the squad, he could deliver a solid performance, having impressed in the minutes he has played.

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Jordan vs Argentina confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

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Jordan vs Argentina confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Alongside Paredes, Scaloni has decided to rely on Giovani Lo Celso and Exequiel Palacios in midfield, looking to maintain control of possession. With this, they move from a four-man midfield to a three-man midfield, representing a major tactical change. In addition, Nico Paz emerges as the attacking midfielder, looking to create spaces in the opposition’s defense. Therefore, Mac Allister’s absence may not be felt too much against Jordan.

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