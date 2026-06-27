Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates: The Group J clash is underway! (0-0)

Jordan and Argentina are squaring off today, Saturday, June 27th, for Matchday 3 of Group J at the 2026 World Cup at Dallas Stadium. Stick with our minute-by-minute live blog coverage to ensure you don’t miss a single moment of this final group-stage clash!

Argentina enters the match with the top spot in the group and a ticket to the Round of 32 already officially secured. While head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to heavily rotate his squad, all eyes remain on superstar Lionel Messi, who will start the match on the substitute bench.

On the other side, Jordan heads into the final matchday of group play with absolutely nothing to lose. Consecutive losses to Austria (3-1) and Algeria (2-1) have already eliminated the Asian nation from knockout contention, but they will be highly motivated to secure a historic first tournament point in their World Cup debut.