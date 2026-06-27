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Jordan vs Argentina LIVE Updates: The Group J clash is underway! (0-0)

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Mohammad Abualnadi #16 of Jordan.
© Michael Steele & Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Mohammad Abualnadi #16 of Jordan.

Jordan and Argentina are squaring off today, Saturday, June 27th, for Matchday 3 of Group J at the 2026 World Cup at Dallas Stadium. Stick with our minute-by-minute live blog coverage to ensure you don’t miss a single moment of this final group-stage clash!

Argentina enters the match with the top spot in the group and a ticket to the Round of 32 already officially secured. While head coach Lionel Scaloni is expected to heavily rotate his squad, all eyes remain on superstar Lionel Messi, who will start the match on the substitute bench.

On the other side, Jordan heads into the final matchday of group play with absolutely nothing to lose. Consecutive losses to Austria (3-1) and Algeria (2-1) have already eliminated the Asian nation from knockout contention, but they will be highly motivated to secure a historic first tournament point in their World Cup debut.

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5' – No clear chances thus far (0-0)

While Argentina continues to heavily dictate the tempo and dominate possession, neither side has managed to create a clear-cut scoring opportunity in the opening stages of the match.

The game begins!

Referee Istvan Kovacs blows the whistle, and game between Jordan and Argentina is underway!

Nico Paz, Argentina's youngest starter since Messi

Poised to step into Lionel Messi's creative role on the pitch tonight, Nico Paz is making his fifth career start for the Argentina national team. In doing so, the 2026 World Cup debutant has carved his name into the Albiceleste history books with a near-record-breaking milestone.

According to OptaJoe, Paz has become the youngest player to start a World Cup match for Argentina since Lionel Messi, taking the field today at 21 years and 292 days old. That historic top spot still belongs to Messi himself, who made his first World Cup start back in the 2006 tournament at just 18 years and 362 days old.

Lionel Messi to feature in the second half

After scoring all five of Argentina's goals in the competition so far, Lionel Messi will start tonight's match against Jordan on the substitute bench. However, the Inter Miami superstar is fully expected to make an impact on the field as a second-half reinforcement.

During Friday's press conference, head coach Lionel Scaloni stated that "Leo will come on later," virtually guaranteeing the legendary playmaker will log some minutes tonight. In the meantime, Como standout and future Real Madrid star Nico Paz will fill his role in the creative midfield.

Who's the referee for the Jordan vs. Argentina game?

Romanian official Istvan Kovacs has been appointed to referee Saturday's World Cup clash between Jordan and Argentina. This assignment marks the first time in his career that Kovacs will oversee a match involving either nation, and it serves as his second career World Cup fixture on the pitch.

His tournament debut came earlier in the group stage during Japan's 4-0 shutout of Tunisia, a historic assignment that officially marked the 1,000th World Cup match played in history.

Match officials:

Referee: Istvan Kovacs.
1st Assistant: Mihai Marica.
2nd Assistant: Ferencz Tunyogi.
Fourth Official: Dahane Beida.
Fifth Official: Jerson Santos.
VAR: Bram Van Driessche.
AVAR: Fedayi San.
SVAR: Marco Di Bello.

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Argentina's XI confirmed!

With the first place already secured, head coach Lionel Scaloni rotates the squad to face Jordan (4-4-2): Emiliano Martínez; Giuliano Simeone, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Senesi, Nicolas Tagliafico; Nico Paz, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso; Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez.

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Jordan's starting lineup confirmed!

Head coach Jamal Sellami has chosen the eleven players that'll face Argentina looking for its first point in the history of the World (3-4-3): Yazeed Abu Laila; Abdallah Nasib, Yazan Al Arab Husam Ali Mohammad; Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha; Ali Al Azaizeh, Ali Olwan, Odeh Fakhoury.

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Head-to-head record between Jordan and Argentina

Tonight's group-stage clash marks the first time in history these two nations will face each other, and there is no grander stage for a maiden meeting than the 2026 World Cup. Even without prior head-to-head history, the historical numbers heavily favor Argentina over their Asian opponents.

With Jordan entering the tournament as one of the few debutant nations in the field, Argentina's track record against first-time qualifiers is incredibly dominant. Throughout World Cup history, the Albiceleste have squared off against 15 debutant nations, racking up a commanding record of 13 wins, one draw, and just a single defeat, which dates all the way back to a 1934 loss against Sweden.

A game with fates already sealed

While most teams head into Matchday 3 of the 2026 World Cup group stage fighting to secure a top-two spot or chasing a wild-card berth as a best third-placed finisher, that tension is completely absent here. This matchup between Jordan and Argentina features two squads whose final group fates have already been mathematically sealed.

Following consecutive shutouts against Algeria (3-0) and Austria (2-0), Argentina has comfortably locked up the top spot in the group, whereas Jordan's competitive run is over after defeats to Austria (3-1) and Algeria (2-1). Sitting at the bottom of the table with zero points, the Asian debutants are playing strictly for pride, as no outcome tonight can alter the final standings in Group J.

Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Jordan and Argentina will kick off at 10 PM (ET).

You can watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV.

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Jordan and Argentina meet for Group J of the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog for the Matchday 3 Group J clash between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium. Stay with us for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

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