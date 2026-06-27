Why isn’t Rodrigo De Paul starting for Argentina against Jordan at the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina have shown that they are one of the best national teams in the world. After securing two victories in their opening matches of the 2026 World Cup, they have once again established as top contenders. In their final group-stage match, they face Jordan, looking for a victory to arrive at the knockout stage in top form. However, Lionel Scaloni has left Rodrigo De Paul on the bench, surprising everyone.

Rodrigo De Paul is fully fit to play for Argentina vs Jordan. However, head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to leave him on the bench for tactical reasons and to give him physical rest. As one of the team’s best players, his place among the substitutes has surprised everyone. Despite this, the 32-year-old star needs a rest after playing the first two matches. Therefore, he is expected to return to the starting lineup in the Round of 32.

Despite the doubts about his level after moving to Inter Miami, De Paul has proven to be one of the pillars of the midfield. As one of the best box-to-box midfielders at the 2026 World Cup, he provides remarkable balance to Argentina. Although he has recorded only one assist, Rodrigo’s impact goes far beyond the statistics. In addition, he is one of the leaders in the dressing room, influencing the younger players.

Who will take Rodrigo De Paul’s spot in Argentina vs Jordan?

Looking to give his biggest stars a rest, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has decided to make a tactical change for the match against Jordan. Rather than looking for a direct replacement for Rodrigo De Paul, he has decided to switch from a four-man midfield to a three-man midfield. As a result, Exequiel Palacios will come into the rotation, looking to maintain creative and defensive solidity.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Alongside Exequiel, Scaloni has decided to rely on Leandro Paredes and Giovani Lo Celso, creating great structural solidity. Surprisingly, Nico Paz also comes into the team, but he will play as an attacking midfielder behind the forwards. Even though there has been a slight tactical adjustment, the strategy to beat Jordan remains the same: Maintain attacking strength and look to press high.

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see also How Argentina’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

Without Rodrigo De Paul in the wide midfield role, Lionel Scaloni has decided to rely on Giuliano Simeone at right back. With this, Argentina are looking for him to cover the flank almost as a wing-back, as Lautaro Martínez and Julián Álvarez will form the strike partnership. Like the 32-year-old star, Simeone provides great defensive solidity, making him key to playing up and down the flank.