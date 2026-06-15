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Iran vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group G game

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Mehdi Taremi (L) of Iran and Tim Payne (R) of New Zealand.
© Lintao Zhang & Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesMehdi Taremi (L) of Iran and Tim Payne (R) of New Zealand.

Iran and New Zealand are set to clash today, Monday, June 15, for Matchday 1 of Group G at the 2026 World Cup inside SoFi Stadium, temporarily rebranded as Los Angeles Stadium. Stay with us for minute-by-minute live coverage of the final matchup on today’s tournament slate!

New Zealand, entering the tournament as the lowest-ranked nation in the FIFA global standings, is making its third-ever World Cup appearance, though recent form has been hard to come by. Following a 4-0 blowout against Haiti and a tight 1-0 loss to England, the All Whites have managed just one win and one draw over their last 11 outings.

Conversely, Iran arrives in Southern California having dropped only a single match during a dominant AFC qualifying campaign to punch a direct ticket to North America. While recent pre-tournament friendly victories over lower-tier opponents like Gambia (3-1) and Mali (2-0) weren’t against elite competition, they have allowed Team Melli to stay sharp and enter their World Cup opening match in peak physical condition.

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Iran and New Zealand meet for Group E of the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog for the Matchday 1 Group E clash between Iran and New Zealand at the Los Angeles Stadium. Stay with us for key updates and live minute-by-minute coverage!

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