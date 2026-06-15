Is Tim Payne playing? Iran vs New Zealand projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group G game

Iran and New Zealand are set to clash on Monday, June 15, for Matchday 1 of Group G at the 2026 World Cup inside SoFi Stadium, temporarily rebranded as Los Angeles Stadium. While both squads are desperate to secure a crucial opening result, much of the pre-game spotlight is focused on whether viral social media sensation Tim Payne will take the pitch.

Payne is fully expected to feature in the World Cup opener against Iran. As a mainstay in the All Whites’ starting eleven at right back, Payne logged heavy minutes in New Zealand‘s final pre-tournament tune-up against England, proving he has the match fitness required for the biggest stage in soccer.

New Zealand enters the tournament as a heavy underdog, a tag justified not only by their standing as the lowest-ranked nation in the 48-team field (No. 85 in the FIFA rankings) but also by their brutal recent form. Having suffered nine defeats alongside one draw and just a single victory over their last 11 outings, back-to-back friendly losses to England (1-0) and Haiti (4-0) have kept expectations low for the Oceanic side.

Conversely, Iran enters the matchup as the distinct favorite, carrying plenty of momentum after dispatching Gambia 3-1 and Mali 2-0 in their final two pre-World Cup friendlies. While those opponents may be lower-tier sides, the convincing victories have allowed Team Melli to arrive in Southern California in peak competitive form.

Mexican fans gathered at the Iranian national team’s hotel.

While Monday marks the first time these two nations have met in a World Cup setting, it is not their first head-to-head battle. Their history dates back to a scoreless friendly draw in 1973, followed by a commanding 3-0 Iran victory in 2003 when the sides faced off in the now-defunct AFC-OFC Challenge Cup.

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see also World Cup 2026: What is Iran’s current FIFA world ranking?

Projected lineups for Iran vs New Zealand

Iran’s projected lineup (5-3-2): Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ehsan Hajsafi; Mahdi Torabi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi; Ali Alipour, Mehdi Taremi.

Head coach: Amir Ghalenoei.

New Zealand’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Eli Just, Jesse Randall, Sarpreet Singh; Chris Wood.

Head coach: Darren Bazeley.