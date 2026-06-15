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Is Tim Payne playing? Iran vs New Zealand projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group G game

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Tim Payne #2 of New Zealand.
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesTim Payne #2 of New Zealand.

Iran and New Zealand are set to clash on Monday, June 15, for Matchday 1 of Group G at the 2026 World Cup inside SoFi Stadium, temporarily rebranded as Los Angeles Stadium. While both squads are desperate to secure a crucial opening result, much of the pre-game spotlight is focused on whether viral social media sensation Tim Payne will take the pitch.

Payne is fully expected to feature in the World Cup opener against Iran. As a mainstay in the All Whites’ starting eleven at right back, Payne logged heavy minutes in New Zealand‘s final pre-tournament tune-up against England, proving he has the match fitness required for the biggest stage in soccer.

New Zealand enters the tournament as a heavy underdog, a tag justified not only by their standing as the lowest-ranked nation in the 48-team field (No. 85 in the FIFA rankings) but also by their brutal recent form. Having suffered nine defeats alongside one draw and just a single victory over their last 11 outings, back-to-back friendly losses to England (1-0) and Haiti (4-0) have kept expectations low for the Oceanic side.

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Conversely, Iran enters the matchup as the distinct favorite, carrying plenty of momentum after dispatching Gambia 3-1 and Mali 2-0 in their final two pre-World Cup friendlies. While those opponents may be lower-tier sides, the convincing victories have allowed Team Melli to arrive in Southern California in peak competitive form.

Mexican fans gathered at the Iranian national team&#039;s hotel.

Mexican fans gathered at the Iranian national team’s hotel.

While Monday marks the first time these two nations have met in a World Cup setting, it is not their first head-to-head battle. Their history dates back to a scoreless friendly draw in 1973, followed by a commanding 3-0 Iran victory in 2003 when the sides faced off in the now-defunct AFC-OFC Challenge Cup.

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World Cup 2026: What is Iran’s current FIFA world ranking?

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World Cup 2026: What is Iran’s current FIFA world ranking?

Projected lineups for Iran vs New Zealand

Iran’s projected lineup (5-3-2): Alireza Beiranvand; Ramin Rezaeian, Saleh Hardani, Hossein Kanaani, Shoja Khalilzadeh, Ehsan Hajsafi; Mahdi Torabi, Saeid Ezatolahi, Mohammad Mohebi; Ali Alipour, Mehdi Taremi.
Head coach: Amir Ghalenoei.

New Zealand’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Tim Payne, Finn Surman, Michael Boxall, Liberato Cacace; Joe Bell, Marko Stamenic; Eli Just, Jesse Randall, Sarpreet Singh; Chris Wood.
Head coach: Darren Bazeley.

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