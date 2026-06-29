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What is Japan’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Brazil?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Yuto Nagatomo of Japan.
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesYuto Nagatomo of Japan.

The knockout phase of the 2026 World Cup has arrived with an absolute blockbuster at Houston Stadium, matching up Japan against Brazil.

After navigating a highly competitive Group F cycle without tasting defeat, Hajime Moriyasu’s squad is preparing to step on the pitch for their toughest structural challenge yet. In the latest data release, Japan holds the 17th position in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with a coefficient baseline of 1,673.68 points.

The team blocking their path to the quarter-finals represents a traditional powerhouse looking to stamp its authority on the bracket. Brazil occupies the 5th spot globally on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard, carrying an elite tier of 1,785.19 ranking points.

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While a gap of twelve spots separates the two teams on paper, the tactical discipline displayed by the Samurai Blue suggests this Round of 32 clash will be far tighter than the baseline numbers indicate.

The Knockout Landscape: Group Positions and Global Rank

Japan’s passage to the single-elimination bracket was forged through impressive resilience, including a dominant 4-0 shutout of Tunisia and a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Sweden. Because they advanced as the second-place qualifiers from their pool, they find themselves matched up directly against the traditional heavyweights.

The table below outlines the tournament metrics and international standings for the respective brackets:

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CountryFIFA RankTournament StatusGoal Difference
Brazil5thAdvanced (1st in Group E)+6
Japan17thAdvanced (2nd in Group F)+4

Historical milestones

Evaluating Japan’s trajectory on the global leaderboard reveals a narrative of long-term ascension. The country bottomed out at its lowest historical floor in December 1992, when they drifted at 66th in the world.

Through a methodical, decades-long soccer master plan, they managed to scale the mountain to reach an absolute historic peak of 9th globally in the late 1990s, cementing their current status as the benchmark program of the AFC confederation.

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Under the mathematical rules governing the FIFA ranking system, a single-elimination World Cup fixture offers massive leverage to the lower-seeded team. Because the algorithm protects lower-ranked sides from severe point drops while heavily rewarding giant-killing acts, Japan stands to gain an astronomical coefficient increase with an upset victory.

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