France’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

France have remained a top contender for the third consecutive World Cup. Under Didier Deschamps, they have undergone a rebuild by placing their trust in promising young players. After defeating Paraguay in a tightly contested match, they reached the quarterfinals as one of the tournament’s top contenders. After their outstanding performances, they have climbed the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of facing Morocco.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, France are ranked first with 1,925.86 points. Reflecting their strong form, they have climbed two places, remaining the best national team in the world. Head coach Didier Deschamps has built a national team that is highly dominant in both defense and attack, making them extremely difficult to beat. In addition, they have remained near the top of the rankings for several years.

While Didier Deschamps’ team are the top-ranked national team in the world, Morocco are not far behind. Mohamed Ouahbi’s team are ranked sixth with 1,803.99 points. Following their strong run of form, they have climbed one place, showcasing their attacking strength and overall quality. With their defensive solidity, they could surprise France and look to win through effective counterattacks.

Facing one of the best African teams, France need to be at their best defensively. Although they excel with their high press, they often leave space behind the back line. Because of this, the defensive recovery of Jules Koundé and Lucas Digne will be essential in stopping any opposition attacks. In addition, the counter-press from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé will be key, as they are highly effective at winning the ball back.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Desiré Doué and Michael Olise poised for key France roles

Just as they did against Paraguay, France could face a very difficult defensive challenge against Morocco. Although Mohamed Ouahbi’s team are outstanding in possession and attacking quality, they have shown they are capable of sitting deep against elite opponents. Therefore, head coach Didier Deschamps could need the best version of Désiré Doué and Michael Olise on the pitch.

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If Doué and Olise shine on the wings, they would create space for Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. In addition, they could dribble inside and create openings, looking to score and break down Morocco’s defensive structure. Although they are not the team’s top goalscorers, they will be essential in allowing the rest of the attack to shine, requiring plenty of individual quality.