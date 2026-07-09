Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
quarterfinals
Comments

France’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Morocco

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates after scoring
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates with teammates after scoring

France have remained a top contender for the third consecutive World Cup. Under Didier Deschamps, they have undergone a rebuild by placing their trust in promising young players. After defeating Paraguay in a tightly contested match, they reached the quarterfinals as one of the tournament’s top contenders. After their outstanding performances, they have climbed the FIFA Men’s World Ranking ahead of facing Morocco.

According to the FIFA Men’s World Ranking, France are ranked first with 1,925.86 points. Reflecting their strong form, they have climbed two places, remaining the best national team in the world. Head coach Didier Deschamps has built a national team that is highly dominant in both defense and attack, making them extremely difficult to beat. In addition, they have remained near the top of the rankings for several years.

While Didier Deschamps’ team are the top-ranked national team in the world, Morocco are not far behind. Mohamed Ouahbi’s team are ranked sixth with 1,803.99 points. Following their strong run of form, they have climbed one place, showcasing their attacking strength and overall quality. With their defensive solidity, they could surprise France and look to win through effective counterattacks.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Facing one of the best African teams, France need to be at their best defensively. Although they excel with their high press, they often leave space behind the back line. Because of this, the defensive recovery of Jules Koundé and Lucas Digne will be essential in stopping any opposition attacks. In addition, the counter-press from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé will be key, as they are highly effective at winning the ball back.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team&#039;s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Desiré Doué and Michael Olise poised for key France roles

Just as they did against Paraguay, France could face a very difficult defensive challenge against Morocco. Although Mohamed Ouahbi’s team are outstanding in possession and attacking quality, they have shown they are capable of sitting deep against elite opponents. Therefore, head coach Didier Deschamps could need the best version of Désiré Doué and Michael Olise on the pitch.

Advertisement
‘I hope the referee is just as good as Letexier was’: Deschamps dismisses being assigned an Argentine referee against Morocco

see also

‘I hope the referee is just as good as Letexier was’: Deschamps dismisses being assigned an Argentine referee against Morocco

If Doué and Olise shine on the wings, they would create space for Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. In addition, they could dribble inside and create openings, looking to score and break down Morocco’s defensive structure. Although they are not the team’s top goalscorers, they will be essential in allowing the rest of the attack to shine, requiring plenty of individual quality.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch France vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch France vs Morocco in USA: 2026 World Cup Quarter-Finals, Live Stream, TV & Preview

France and Morocco are slated to meet in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match live in the United States.

How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

How France’s win, draw, or loss vs Morocco could impact the 2026 World Cup bracket

Let's take a closer look at the knockout scenarios and explore how the ultimate victor will impact the rest of the 2026 World Cup bracket.

What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

What is Morocco’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs France?

After defeating Canada, Morocco secured their place in the quarterfinals, where they will face France. Ahead of this match, they have climbed the FIFA Men's World Ranking, reflecting their outstanding performances.

‘I hope the referee is just as good as Letexier was’: Deschamps dismisses being assigned an Argentine referee against Morocco

‘I hope the referee is just as good as Letexier was’: Deschamps dismisses being assigned an Argentine referee against Morocco

After polemic in the match between Argentina and Egypt, Didier Deschamps commented on the referee for their match against Morocco.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo