Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Video: Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium vs Spain in tears after being forced off

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Thibaut Courtois #1 of Belgium reacts with medical staff after being substituted.
© Getty ImagesThibaut Courtois #1 of Belgium reacts with medical staff after being substituted.

Thibaut Courtois was forced off in tears during Belgium’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash against Spain at Los Angeles Stadium, with the match level at 1-1 thanks to goals from Fabian Ruiz and Charles De Ketelaere.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper had kept Belgium in the contest with five saves before going down with an apparent leg injury in the 69th minute, during a hydration break. He initially appeared to be fine to continue, but Belgium ultimately opted to substitute him, bringing on Senne Lammens in his place.

Courtois was visibly emotional as he walked off, wiping away tears while being embraced by his teammates. Despite representing Belgium, Spanish fans in the stands gave him a warm ovation as he left the pitch, a reflection of the status he holds in Madrid after years as one of Real Madrid’s most decorated players.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

At 34 years old, this North American tournament is likely to be Courtois’ last World Cup, a possibility that may explain why he left the field in tears at such a crucial moment of the match.

Tweet placeholder

*Developing story

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal beaten as Kylian Mbappe tops stunning 2026 World Cup speed record list

Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal beaten as Kylian Mbappe tops stunning 2026 World Cup speed record list

The French superstar has turned his explosive acceleration into a major weapon throughout the tournament, leaving fans eager to discover just how far ahead he is of the competition.

Why isn’t Youri Tielemans playing for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Youri Tielemans playing for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

The unexpected change raised plenty of questions, as Belgium lost one of its most important midfield figures before a massive clash against a Spain side chasing another World Cup title.

Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Romelu Lukaku starting for Belgium against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Belgium face Spain in a crucial 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash, where Romelu Lukaku will begin the match on the bench.

What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Belgium?

What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Belgium?

In the interesting match at the 2026 World Cup quarterfinal, Spain rank above Belgium.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo