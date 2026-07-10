Video: Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium vs Spain in tears after being forced off

Thibaut Courtois was forced off in tears during Belgium’s 2026 World Cup quarterfinal clash against Spain at Los Angeles Stadium, with the match level at 1-1 thanks to goals from Fabian Ruiz and Charles De Ketelaere.

The Real Madrid goalkeeper had kept Belgium in the contest with five saves before going down with an apparent leg injury in the 69th minute, during a hydration break. He initially appeared to be fine to continue, but Belgium ultimately opted to substitute him, bringing on Senne Lammens in his place.

Courtois was visibly emotional as he walked off, wiping away tears while being embraced by his teammates. Despite representing Belgium, Spanish fans in the stands gave him a warm ovation as he left the pitch, a reflection of the status he holds in Madrid after years as one of Real Madrid’s most decorated players.

At 34 years old, this North American tournament is likely to be Courtois’ last World Cup, a possibility that may explain why he left the field in tears at such a crucial moment of the match.

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