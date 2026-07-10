Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal beaten as Kylian Mbappe tops stunning 2026 World Cup speed record list

Kylian Mbappe has once again reminded the soccer world why he is considered one of the most dangerous attackers of his generation, surpassing Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal in a remarkable 2026 World Cup speed ranking. The French superstar has turned his explosive acceleration into a major weapon throughout the tournament, leaving fans eager to discover just how far ahead he is of the competition.

Mbappe’s incredible physical ability has produced another historic World Cup moment, with the forward recording the fastest sprint speed among several of the tournament’s biggest stars. While goals, assists and trophies often define a player’s legacy, this latest statistic highlights the rare athletic qualities that make the France captain such a nightmare for defenders.

According to data from FIFA and Sofascore, Kylian Mbappe recorded the fastest top speed at the 2026 World Cup, reaching an incredible 37.6 km/h. The number places him comfortably above some of the quickest players in world soccer, including Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Norway’s Erling Haaland and Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

Mbappe’s 37.6 km/h sprint was the highest recorded mark among the leading names tracked during the tournament. His ability to explode into open space has remained one of his defining qualities, allowing France to create dangerous moments through quick transitions and direct attacking moves.

Kylian Mbappe #10 of France

The French forward has built much of his career around devastating bursts of speed, and his latest World Cup performance has reinforced that reputation. FIFA’s recorded data once again shows why defenders often struggle when Mbappe has even a small amount of space to attack.

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The record-breaking speed list revealed

The complete list of the fastest top speeds among some of the biggest 2026 World Cup stars shows just how impressive Mbappe’s advantage is.

Top speed at the 2026 FIFA World Cup:

Rank Player National Team Top Speed (km/h) Top Speed (mph) 1. Kylian Mbappe France 37.6 km/h 23.4 mph 2. Achraf Hakimi Morocco 35.6 km/h 22.1 mph = Erling Haaland Norway 35.6 km/h 22.1 mph 4. Lamine Yamal Spain 35.5 km/h 22.1 mph 5. Romelu Lukaku Belgium 31.4 km/h 19.5 mph 5. Harry Kane England 31.4 km/h 19.5 mph 7. Lionel Messi Argentina 30.9 km/h 19.2 mph 8. Granit Xhaka Switzerland 28.9 km/h 18.0 mph

Mbappe finished nearly two kilometers per hour ahead of his closest competitors, Hakimi and Haaland, who both reached 35.6 km/h. The difference may appear small on paper, but at elite soccer level, those extra fractions of speed can decide whether a defender wins or loses a crucial duel.

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Haaland and Hakimi show speed is not about position

While Mbappe dominated the rankings, the players behind him also highlighted the changing nature of athleticism in modern soccer. Achraf Hakimi and Erling Haaland both reached 35.6 km/h, proving that elite speed is no longer limited to traditional wingers.

Hakimi’s pace has become one of Morocco’s biggest weapons, with the full-back regularly combining defensive responsibilities with explosive attacking runs. His ability to cover huge distances at maximum speed has made him one of the most complete wing players in the world.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrating.

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Haaland’s inclusion is perhaps even more surprising because of his size and playing style. The Norway striker is known for his strength, finishing and physical dominance, but his top speed shows that defenders must also worry about his ability to run behind the defensive line. The Manchester City forward’s combination of power and pace makes him one of the most difficult strikers to contain at the 2026 World Cup.

Lamine Yamal continues to prove elite potential, but Messi highlights different type of greatness

Another name near the top of the ranking is Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona star reached 35.5 km/h, placing him among the fastest players at the entire tournament despite his young age.

Yamal’s speed adds another dimension to his already impressive technical ability. His close control, creativity and acceleration allow him to beat defenders in multiple ways, making him one of Spain’s biggest attacking threats.

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Lamine Yamal of Spain

At only 18 years old, reaching such a high physical level alongside established superstars like Mbappe and Haaland highlights the extraordinary potential of the Spanish winger.

Further down the list, Lionel Messi’s 30.9 km/h top speed still attracted plenty of attention. At 39 years old, Messi remains capable of competing physically with much younger players while continuing to influence matches through intelligence, technique and timing.

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

Unlike younger attackers who rely heavily on explosive running, Messi has adapted his style over the years. His ability to read situations, conserve energy, and accelerate over short distances allows him to remain decisive at the highest level.