Kylian Mbappe reaches incredible 56-year-old World Cup milestone not seen since Gerd Muller in 1970

Kylian Mbappe and Gerd Muller have been linked through World Cup history after the France superstar reached a milestone that places him among the greatest performers the tournament has ever seen. Mbappe’s latest achievement has created another historic chapter in his career, proving once again that he continues to rewrite the standards expected from a modern World Cup forward.

The Real Madrid attacker has already built a remarkable tournament legacy, but his latest performance for France against Morocco showed why he belongs in conversations with legends from previous generations. With the biggest matches still ahead, the 27-year-old has placed himself within reach of records that have stood untouched for decades.

Les Bleus continued their pursuit of another World Cup trophy after defeating Morocco 2-0 in the quarterfinals. Mbappe played a decisive role in the victory, scoring one goal and creating another as France secured a place in the semifinals for the third consecutive tournament.

The forward endured a dramatic evening after missing a first-half penalty opportunity, but he quickly responded when it mattered most. Mbappe found the net after the missed spot kick before assisting Ousmane Dembele shortly afterward, completing another influential performance on the biggest stage.

The result also moved him closer to Argentina captain Lionel Messi in the race for the World Cup’s all-time scoring record. Messi currently leads the historic ranking with 21 goals, while Mbappe has continued closing the gap during his third World Cup appearance.

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Rank Player National Team Goals Assists 1. Kylian Mbappe France 8 3 2. Lionel Messi Argentina 8 1 3. Erling Haaland Norway 7 0 4. Harry Kane England 6 1 5. Ousmane Dembele France 5 2

The record-breaking World Cup achievement revealed

Mbappe’s performance against Morocco helped him reach a historic mark that had not been achieved since Germany legend Gerd Muller dominated the 1970 tournament.

According to Opta’sstatistics, Mbappe has recorded 11 direct goal involvements at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with eight goals and three assists. That makes him the first player since Muller in 1970 to reach at least 11 combined goals and assists in a single World Cup campaign.

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Muller produced one of the greatest individual tournaments in history during the 1970 World Cup, scoring 10 goals and adding three assists for West Germany. Mbappe’s current numbers match that legendary level of influence more than five decades later.

Before Muller’s achievement, France icon Just Fontaine delivered the most extraordinary scoring tournament ever recorded, scoring 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup. Fontaine’s record remains the highest single-tournament goal tally in World Cup history.

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Mbappe creates history with consistent World Cup excellence

The French superstar’s latest milestone adds another achievement to an already impressive World Cup résumé. Mbappe has now also become the first player in World Cup history to score at least eight goals in two different tournaments.

The 27-year-old scored eight goals during France’s run to the 2022 final and has matched that total during the 2026 competition. Before Mbappe, only a small group of players had managed to score eight or more goals in a single World Cup.

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His performances have also surpassed some of the greatest individual campaigns in soccer history. Diego Maradona’s iconic 1986 tournament included five goals and five assists as Argentina lifted the trophy, while Mbappe has already produced greater attacking numbers during France’s current campaign.